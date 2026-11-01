Russian attacks kill 1, injure 47 over past day, leaving hundreds of thousands without electricity

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one person and injured at least 47 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 1. Moscow continued its relentless strikes on energy infrastructure, and the people working to keep the lights on.

Ukrainian forces downed 371 out of the 433 drones, including jet-powered Shahed attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Russian drones struck 16 different locations, and debris fell in 14 areas, according to the statement.

Russia continued its campaign against Ukraine's energy grid ahead of winter, targeting infrastructure in at least four regions overnight and injuring three workers from the Ukrainian energy company DTEK.

"As things stand, hundreds of thousands of families remain without electricity," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 1, before calling on allies to speed up their support.

"Russia is destroying our infrastructure and killing our people right now ... accordingly, decisions regarding air defense must be implemented now," Zelensky said.

Russian attacks injured 17 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, including three children, said Governor Oleksandr Hanzha.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed in Sloviansk and a further eight were injured across the region, reported Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Sumy Oblast suffered 12 injured, according to its regional military administration.

"Air raid sirens sounded in the region for an entire day. 23 hours 57 minutes," the administration wrote on social media.

Seven people were injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov, among which a 16-year-old girl.

A 14-year-old was reported injured in Poltava Oblast, and one person injured in Volyn Oblast and one in Kyiv Oblast.

As a result of the overnight attacks, DTEK introduced emergency power outages in Kyiv.

"Energy workers are working to restore damaged equipment, when it is safe to do so," DTEK said on social media.

Russian attacks were also reported in Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Luhansk, Rivne, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr oblasts but with no confirmed casualties.