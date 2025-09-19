KI logo
Russian attacks kill 5, injure 7 in Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek
A building damaged during a Russian attack on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Sept. 18, 2025. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

Russian attacks killed at least five civilians and injured at least seven over the past day, regional authorities reported on Sept. 19.

Russia launched 86 drones against Ukraine overnight, including 50 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 71 drones, while 15 drones struck six locations, and drone debris was found at two others, according to the statement.

Five people were killed and one was injured during a Russian air strike on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 18, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The fatalities included two women, aged 62 and 65, and three men, aged 65, 67, and 74. All were reportedly on the street at the time of the strike. Four apartment buildings were damaged.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 37-year-old man was injured during an attack against the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz near Vovchansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Another civilian was wounded during Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Five houses were damaged in the region.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four women were injured during a Russian attack in the Polohy district. Russia carried out 376 attacks against 14 towns and villages in the region, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

UkraineRussiaWarDonetsk OblastKharkiv OblastKherson OblastZaporizhzhia OblastDrone attackCivilian casualties
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

