5 civilians killed in Russian aerial attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 18, killing five civilians, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

At approximately 10 a.m. local time, a FAB-250 high-explosive aerial bomb equipped with a universal planning and correction module was dropped on a residential area of the city.

The victims included two women, aged 62 and 65, and three men, aged 65, 67, and 74. All were reportedly on the street at the time of the strike.

Four apartment buildings sustained damage in the attack.

"Every civilian in Donetsk Oblast is a potential victim of another Russian strike!" Filashkin said. "Be responsible! Evacuate in a timely manner!"

The estimated Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast as of Sept. 18, 2025. (DeepState/OpenStreet Map)

Since June 2025, Kostiantynivka has been facing a looming "humanitarian catastrophe" as ongoing Russian strikes destroy critical infrastructure, leaving residents without electricity, gas, and a stable water supply.

Kostiantynivka has been under constant drone attacks that have brought significant destruction to the city over the spring and summer, as reported by Kyiv Independent's journalists who spent 24 hours in the city.

In late July, Russian forces made significant advances toward the city as part of Russia's summer offensive campaign, according to Victor Trehubov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces.

As of September, the city is now surrounded on three sides by Russian forces, according to DeepState monitoring group.