News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Odesa Oblast
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 4 people, injure 19 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova May 5, 2024 11:20 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv on May 4, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed four people and injured 19 over the past day, regional authorities said on May 5.

Russian forces targeted nine of Ukraine's oblasts – Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

Russian troops attacked settlements in Donetsk Oblast 19 times over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Pokrovsk, killing two people. A 46-year-old man was killed in another missile attack on the city of Druzhkivka.

The embattled town of Chasiv Yar was struck with Russian Grad rockets, killing two people.

One person was killed and at least 13 people were injured in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv, targeting the city's Osnovianskyi and Industrialnyi districts. A Russian missile hit Kharkiv's Industrialnyi district on May 4, setting a local enterprise on fire and injuring six people. A drone attack struck the Osnovianskyi district, injuring six people, including an eight-year-old girl.

A Russian attack on the village of Slobozhanske killed a 49-year-old man, and an attack on the village of Cherkasky Tyshky injured a 75-year-old woman.

Russian forces struck the regional center of Odesa Oblast with missiles, injuring a man and two women, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Russia attacked 10 settlements in Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Prokudin said that Russian strikes damaged two apartment buildings, a house, a car, and an educational institution. One person was injured.

Over the past day, Russia has also fired 345 times at the settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and 214 times – in Sumy Oblast. The casualties were not reported.

General Staff: Russia has lost 474,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
This number includes 860 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
1:35 AM

Updated: Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures 6.

Russia launched a drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of May 5, setting fire to at least eight residential homes in the city of Kharkiv and injuring six people, local authorities reported.
4:11 PM

Russia claims to have downed ATACMS over Crimea.

In a post on Telegram, the Kremlin's Defense Ministry said four ATACMS missiles provided to Ukraine by the U.S. were intercepted overnight by "air defense systems on duty." It did not say if falling debris had caused any damage.
10:10 AM

Ukraine says close to $500,000 in reconstruction funds for Borodyanka 'disappeared.'

After an audit, there was a discrepancy of Hr 14 million (around $353,000) related to plastic-metal windows, which were earmarked for installation but never actually put in. The State Audit Service said local governments should "ensure more thorough control" over reconstruction funding and added that the case had been referred to the Prosecutor General's Office to determine whether criminal wrongdoing had occurred.
