News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 474,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 5, 2024 9:21 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian paratroopers wait for transport along the road in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on Jan. 28, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 474,260 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 5.

This number includes 860 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,375 tanks, 14,179 armored fighting vehicles, 16,418 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,212 artillery systems, 1,057 multiple launch rocket systems, 790 air defense systems, 349 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,636 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv may use British weapons to strike targets inside Russia, Cameron says
Key updates on May 3: * Ukraine may use British weapons to strike targets inside Russia, Cameron says * Military intelligence general: Chasiv Yar’s fall probably a matter of time * Military intelligence carries out cyberattack in Russia’s Tatarstan * Commander: Russia aims to completely occupy…
1:35 AM

Updated: Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures 6.

Russia launched a drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of May 5, setting fire to at least eight residential homes in the city of Kharkiv and injuring six people, local authorities reported.
4:11 PM

Russia claims to have downed ATACMS over Crimea.

In a post on Telegram, the Kremlin's Defense Ministry said four ATACMS missiles provided to Ukraine by the U.S. were intercepted overnight by "air defense systems on duty." It did not say if falling debris had caused any damage.
10:10 AM

Ukraine says close to $500,000 in reconstruction funds for Borodyanka 'disappeared.'

After an audit, there was a discrepancy of Hr 14 million (around $353,000) related to plastic-metal windows, which were earmarked for installation but never actually put in. The State Audit Service said local governments should "ensure more thorough control" over reconstruction funding and added that the case had been referred to the Prosecutor General's Office to determine whether criminal wrongdoing had occurred.
