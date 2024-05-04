Governor: Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast injures at least 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the Odesa district on May 4, injuring at least three people, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said.

A Russian missile attack damaged civilian infrastructure, according to the governor. Two women and a man suffered injuries, he said.

"The man received medical aid on the spot, the women were hospitalized," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

Emergency services are working at the attack site.

Odesa Oblast and other southern regions of Ukraine are regular targets of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Russian forces attacked with ballistic missiles a postal depot of Ukraine's largest privately-owned postal service, Nova Poshta, in Odesa on May 1. A total of 14 people were reportedly injured, but none of the 18 employees working in the depot were among them as they managed to reach the bomb shelter in time.

Russia carried out another attack against Odesa on April 29, using a cluster munition-armed Iskander missile. A total of six people were killed, and around 30 injured, according to local authorities.