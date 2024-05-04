Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Odesa Oblast, Russian attack, War, Ukraine, Missile attack, Odesa, Russia, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Governor: Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast injures at least 3

by Kateryna Denisova May 4, 2024 7:41 PM 1 min read
A sign that reads “Caution: mines” is taped on a beach on May 27, 2022, in Odesa, Ukraine. (Yevhen Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces struck the Odesa district on May 4, injuring at least three people, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said.

A Russian missile attack damaged civilian infrastructure, according to the governor. Two women and a man suffered injuries, he said.

"The man received medical aid on the spot, the women were hospitalized," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

Emergency services are working at the attack site.

Odesa Oblast and other southern regions of Ukraine are regular targets of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Russian forces attacked with ballistic missiles a postal depot of Ukraine's largest privately-owned postal service, Nova Poshta, in Odesa on May 1. A total of 14 people were reportedly injured, but none of the 18 employees working in the depot were among them as they managed to reach the bomb shelter in time.

Russia carried out another attack against Odesa on April 29, using a cluster munition-armed Iskander missile. A total of six people were killed, and around 30 injured, according to local authorities.

Russian attack on Odesa postal depot destroys 15.5 tons of shipments
The Russian ballistic missile attack on a postal depot in Odesa on May 1 destroyed 15.5 metric tons of shipments worth almost Hr 3 million ($76,000), Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s largest privately owned parcel delivery service, reported on May 2.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:11 PM

Russia claims to have downed ATACMS over Crimea.

In a post on Telegram, the Kremlin's Defense Ministry said four ATACMS missiles provided to Ukraine by the U.S. were intercepted overnight by "air defense systems on duty." It did not say if falling debris had caused any damage.
10:10 AM

Ukraine says close to $500,000 in reconstruction funds for Borodyanka 'disappeared.'

After an audit, there was a discrepancy of Hr 14 million (around $353,000) related to plastic-metal windows, which were earmarked for installation but never actually put in. The State Audit Service said local governments should "ensure more thorough control" over reconstruction funding and added that the case had been referred to the Prosecutor General's Office to determine whether criminal wrongdoing had occurred.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.