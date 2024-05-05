Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 214 times in 41 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 4.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Druzhbivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Novoslobidske, Mykolaiv, Velyka Pysarivka, and Shalyhyne were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, rocket, and grenade launcher attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto two of the communities.

No casualties or injuries were reported throughout the region.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 61 explosions recorded in the area.

The community is located directly on Ukraine-Russia border. Given the town's proximity to Russia, Velyka Pysarivka has become a main target of attack for Russia over recent months. Much of the community's infrastructure has been destroyed by Russian attacks.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.