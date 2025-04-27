Russia will not hand over control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to US, Lavrov says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the idea of any changes to the management of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in an interview with CBS News on April 26.

"No, we never received such an offer and if we do, we will explain that the power station is run by the Russian Federation state corporation called Rosatom," Lavrov said. "If not for the Ukrainian regular attempts to attack the station and to create a nuclear disaster for Europe and for Ukraine as well, the safety requirements are fully implemented and it is in very good hands."

He also added that the plant is under permanent monitoring by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) personnel.

When asked whether this response took into account the reported proposal for U.S. management of the ZNPP, Lavrov responded, "No, I don't think any change is conceivable."

The U.S. has reportedly proposed that control over the ZNPP be returned to Ukraine before transferring its management to the U.S. to supply electricity to areas under both Ukrainian and Russian control.

The Zaporizhzhia plant's location, the city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the east bank of the Dnipro River, remains under Russian occupation, and Ukraine has no access to the surrounding territory.

While the station remains under Russian control, it does not generate electricity. The facility has been repeatedly disconnected from Ukraine's power grid due to Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

Lavrov also justified recent Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, claiming they targeted military sites. "We will continue to target the sites used by the military of Ukraine, by some mercenaries from foreign countries and by instructors whom the Europeans officially sent," he said.

This comes just days after a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv took place on April 24, killing 12 people and injuring almost 90.