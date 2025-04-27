The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Sergey Lavrov, War, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Edit post

Russia will not hand over control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to US, Lavrov says

by Sonya Bandouil April 27, 2025 9:56 PM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2024 in Antalya, Turkey, on March 1, 2024. (Mert Gokhan Koc/ dia images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the idea of any changes to the management of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in an interview with CBS News on April 26.

"No, we never received such an offer and if we do, we will explain that the power station is run by the Russian Federation state corporation called Rosatom," Lavrov said. "If not for the Ukrainian regular attempts to attack the station and to create a nuclear disaster for Europe and for Ukraine as well, the safety requirements are fully implemented and it is in very good hands."

He also added that the plant is under permanent monitoring by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) personnel.

When asked whether this response took into account the reported proposal for U.S. management of the ZNPP, Lavrov responded, "No, I don't think any change is conceivable."

The U.S. has reportedly proposed that control over the ZNPP be returned to Ukraine before transferring its management to the U.S. to supply electricity to areas under both Ukrainian and Russian control.

The Zaporizhzhia plant's location, the city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the east bank of the Dnipro River, remains under Russian occupation, and Ukraine has no access to the surrounding territory.

While the station remains under Russian control, it does not generate electricity. The facility has been repeatedly disconnected from Ukraine's power grid due to Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

Lavrov also justified recent Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, claiming they targeted military sites. "We will continue to target the sites used by the military of Ukraine, by some mercenaries from foreign countries and by instructors whom the Europeans officially sent," he said.

This comes just days after a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv took place on April 24, killing 12 people and injuring almost 90.

Ukraine seeks US support in regaining control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, joint energy projects
“We have a common interest with the United States to bring Zaporizhzhia NPP under Ukrainian control and start the operation of this nuclear power plant,” Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Sonya Bandouil

Most popular

News Feed

3:29 PM
Video

Recognition of Crimea’s annexation and Kursk situation | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the late Pope Francis’ complex legacy in Ukraine, marked by a refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion outright amid statements of support for Ukraine’s struggle. Meanwhile, the deadliest attack on Kyiv in months leaves a dozen civilians dead and many more injured, as U.S. leadership reportedly considers recognizing Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine’s Crimea.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.