Russia violates Easter ceasefire 2,299 times; at least 4 killed, 35 injured in Ukraine over past day

During the last 15 hours, Russia has violated a recently announced Easter ceasefire 2,299 times, Ukraine's General Staff said on April 12.

The violations, recorded between 4 p.m. local time on April 11 and 7 a.m. on April 12, included 28 assault operations, 479 shelling incidents, 747 kamikaze drone attacks, and 1,045 FPV drone strikes. No missiles, guided aerial bombs, or Shahed-type drones were reported.

According to the General Staff, 120 combat clashes were also recorded along the front lines over the past day.

Russian authorities, meanwhile, accused Ukraine of violating the ceasefire, claiming Ukrainian drone strikes targeted locations in the Kursk and Belgorod regions and injured five people.

The reported violations followed the start of a 32-hour Orthodox Easter ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 9. The ceasefire was set to run from 4 p.m. on April 11 through the end of April 12. Ukraine had previously called for a similar truce.

Meanwhile, over the past day, four civilians were killed, and 35 others were injured in several Ukrainian oblasts.

One person was killed, and four others were injured in Sumy Oblast as a result of Russian attacks over the past day, according to the regional military administration. A 29-year-old woman died in hospital from wounds sustained in a KAB strike on April 3. A 59-year-old man was injured in a drone strike, while three paramedics, men aged 25, 52, and 57 were wounded when a drone hit an ambulance overnight on April 12.

In Kherson Oblast, three people were killed and 12 were injured, including one child, following Russian drone, aerial attacks and artillery strikes on multiple towns and villages, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Critical and civilian infrastructure, as well as residential areas, were targeted. The attacks also damaged a hotel, business premises, a gas station, a gas pipeline, civilian vehicles, a minibus, and a trolleybus.

In Donetsk Oblast, 15 people were injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said, with houses, cars, and utility structures damaged across multiple districts.

Three people were injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, according to the region's governor, Ivan Fedorov. Overall, Russian forces carried out 853 strikes on 40 settlements across Zaporizhzhia Oblast during the 24-hour period.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 51-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in serious condition as a result of a Russian strike on one of the oblast's district over the past day, according to regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha.