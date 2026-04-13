Russia strikes energy infrastructure in Chernihiv Oblast, leaving 12,000 subscribers without power

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched an attack on Chernihiv Oblast late on April 12, damaging an energy facility and leaving thousands of subscribers without power in the region, officials said.

Officials from the regional energy company ChernihivOblenergo reported on social media that 12,000 subscribers left without power in the region.

Although the exact timing of the attack was not immediately clear, the late night reports appear to suggest that Russian forces violated the previously announced 32-hour Orthodox Easter ceasefire set to through the end of April 12.

Officials did not immediately provide details on the location of the strike nor the extent of the damage caused. ChernihivOblenergo said that emergency restoration crews will being operations "as soon as the security situation permits."

Chernihiv Oblast, located in Ukraine's northeastern corner, is frequently targeted by Russian drone and missile attacks.

Russia regularly strikes energy infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians across the country in the dark. Rolling blackouts are a regular occurrence amid constant Russian attacks.

In the midst of record-breaking cold temperatures over the winter, Russia intensified its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure despite the dire humanitarian situation.

In January, President Volodymyr Zelensky declared a state of emergency in the energy sector, with particular attention on Kyiv, following Russian attacks that left residents without power, heating, or water in subzero temperatures.

Last week, amid an increasingly unstable energy situation brought upon by the oil impasse in the Strait of Hormuz, Zelensky proposed an energy ceasefire to Russia through U.S. officials acting as intermediaries.

"If Russia is ready to stop strikes on our energy infrastructure, we will be ready to respond in kind. This proposal has been conveyed to the Russian side through the Americans," Zelensky said in an evening address on April 6.

Despite the offer, Moscow has not agreed to the energy ceasefire, instead, Russian President Vladimir unilaterally imposed a ceasefire for the Orthodox Easter weekend, after previously ignoring Ukraine's calls for a similar truce.

Ukraine's General Staff said earlier on April 12 that Russia has violated the Easter ceasefire at least 2,299 times.