Zelensky declares state of emergency in Ukraine’s energy sector as crisis worsens

President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared a state of emergency in the energy sector, with particular attention on Kyiv, which is reeling from Russian attacks that have left residents without power, heating, or water in subzero temperatures.

Zelensky said a task force will be set up in Kyiv to coordinate the response around the clock, adding that newly appointed Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal leading efforts to support citizens and communities under the emergency measures.

"The consequences of Russian strikes and worsening weather conditions are severe," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.



The government will ramp up efforts with foreign partners to procure critical energy equipment, boost electricity imports, and secure additional support, the president said, while also streamlining rules to connect backup energy equipment to the grid during the state of emergency.

Zelensky also said that he had ordered a review of the midnight curfew — in place since martial law was implemented at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion — to allow people unlimited access to "invincibility points" set up across Kyiv that provide power and heat. The city is also planning to add more points.

The Education Ministry and local authorities are also expected to send proposals to the government on what format children will attend school during the state of emergency.

Russia has pounded Kyiv and the country with missiles and drones over the last few days, leaving around 70% of the capital without power on Jan. 13. While energy workers repair the damage, the icy temperatures are making it difficult, and replacement equipment is running out.

"Repair crews, energy companies, utility services, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue to work around the clock to restore electricity and heating supplies. Many issues require urgent resolution," Zelensky wrote.