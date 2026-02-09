KI logo
Russia accuses US of backing out of alleged Ukraine territory surrender agreement

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Feb. 6, 2026. (Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the Trump administration of refusing to implement alleged Russia–U.S. agreements on Ukraine and pursuing a policy of "economic domination," in comments to Russian-registered TV BRICS published on Feb. 9.

The remarks mark a sharper turn in Moscow's rhetoric toward Washington, with Lavrov claiming the U.S. has backtracked on what he described as "Anchorage agreements" allegedly reached in 2025 that envisioned Ukraine surrendering the entire Donbas region to Russia without fighting.

"They tell us that the Ukrainian issue needs to be resolved. In Anchorage, we accepted the proposal of the U.S.," Lavrov said. "They made an offer, we agreed, and the problem should have been resolved. It seems that they proposed it and we were ready — and now they are not."

The White House has not confirmed the existence of any such agreements, and earlier declined to acknowledge them in comments to the Kyiv Independent.

Lavrov said that despite declarations about moving toward "full-scale, broad cooperation," Washington continues to pursue what he described as an anti-Russian policy. He pointed to new sanctions and Western actions against Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers as evidence.

"In practice, everything looks the opposite: new sanctions are being introduced, and a war against (shadow fleet) tankers is being waged on the high seas," the minister said.

Russia has long demanded that Ukrainian forces withdraw from Donbas and has increasingly tied any future peace deal to such a move after more than a decade of fighting in the region.

Article image
Russia's occupation of Donbas in eastern Ukraine, showing Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and cities of Donetsk and Luhansk. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine has ruled out a withdrawal, though Ukrainian officials have said alternative arrangements, including a demilitarized zone, could be considered.

The U.S. has also floated the idea of a free economic zone in parts of the war-torn region.

Washington has reportedly told Kyiv that security guarantees would follow only after a peace agreement with Russia, a deal widely expected to involve territorial issues related to Donbas.

A U.S. source familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent that Washington "is not trying to force any territorial concessions upon Ukraine," adding that "both sides must agree to a peace deal, but the contents of the peace deal are up to Russia and Ukraine."

Territorial questions remain the main obstacle in the negotiations.

Lavrov also criticized the Trump administration for not repealing laws adopted under former U.S. President Joe Biden that imposed sanctions on Russia after the start of its full-scale invasion.

The comments come as diplomatic activity intensifies around efforts to end Russia's war, with trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia potentially resuming as early as this week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Washington is pushing for the war to end before the start of summer and may apply pressure on the parties in line with that timeline.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Feb. 5 that Washington would decide whether to impose additional sanctions on Russia based on progress in the peace talks.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he pursued studies in International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University, through a program offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

