Senior Russian official says Moscow needs 'security guarantees'

Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said a potential settlement to Russia's war in Ukraine must include security guarantees for Moscow, arguing that any peace agreement would be impossible without them.

"We recognize that a peaceful settlement in Ukraine must take into account Ukraine's security interests, but the key importance, of course, is Russia's security interests," Grushko told Russian media on Feb. 10.

He said leaders of the European Union have failed to address Moscow's concerns.

"If you look carefully at all the statements made by the leaders of the European Union, no one talks about guarantees for Russia's security," Grushko said.

"This is a key element of reaching an agreement. Without it, no peace treaty is possible," he added.

Grushko said potential security guarantees for Russia would include some of the demands Moscow has made since launching its invasion of Ukraine, including a prohibition on Ukraine joining NATO.

He also rejected the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine, which Kyiv has proposed as a possible security guarantee.

His comments come as Ukraine, Russia, and the United States continue trilateral talks aimed at ending the nearly four-year war. The most recent round of negotiations was held in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4-5, and discussions are expected to continue this week, most likely in the United States.