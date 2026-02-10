KI logo
Politics

Senior Russian official says Moscow needs 'security guarantees'

1 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Senior Russian official says Moscow needs 'security guarantees'
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko attends a meeting of Russian Foreign Minister and OSCE Secretary General in Moscow on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Maxim Shemetov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said a potential settlement to Russia's war in Ukraine must include security guarantees for Moscow, arguing that any peace agreement would be impossible without them.

"We recognize that a peaceful settlement in Ukraine must take into account Ukraine's security interests, but the key importance, of course, is Russia's security interests," Grushko told Russian media on Feb. 10.

He said leaders of the European Union have failed to address Moscow's concerns.

"If you look carefully at all the statements made by the leaders of the European Union, no one talks about guarantees for Russia's security," Grushko said.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"This is a key element of reaching an agreement. Without it, no peace treaty is possible," he added.

Grushko said potential security guarantees for Russia would include some of the demands Moscow has made since launching its invasion of Ukraine, including a prohibition on Ukraine joining NATO.

He also rejected the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine, which Kyiv has proposed as a possible security guarantee.

His comments come as Ukraine, Russia, and the United States continue trilateral talks aimed at ending the nearly four-year war. The most recent round of negotiations was held in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4-5, and discussions are expected to continue this week, most likely in the United States.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

Russia accuses US of backing out of alleged Ukraine territory surrender agreement
“It seems that they proposed it and we were ready — and now they are not,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
RussiaSecurity guaranteesUkraineEuropean UnionNATO
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, February 10
Tuesday, February 10
Show More

Editors' Picks