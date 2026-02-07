Zelensky warns of 'risk' US, Russia could strike bilateral deals on Ukraine without Kyiv

The U.S. and Russia could reach bilateral agreements affecting Ukraine without Kyiv's participation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 6 during a briefing with journalists in Kyiv.

Zelensky's remarks come as diplomatic activity intensifies around efforts to end Russia's full-scale war, with trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia potentially resuming as early as next week, likely on U.S. soil.

"Given the potential risks, the Ukrainian delegation conveyed the position that if there are any bilateral agreements between Russia and the U.S., the provisions related to Ukraine cannot contradict the constitution," he said, appearing to refer to territorial issues.

Zelensky said Kyiv is receiving signals that Washington and Moscow could sign bilateral documents, including on economic cooperation.

Ukraine, he said, does not have full visibility into all possible U.S.-Russia business arrangements, but some details have emerged through intelligence channels.

As an example, Zelensky pointed to what he described as the so-called "Dmitriev package," reportedly presented in the U.S. by Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev.

"Intelligence showed me the so-called 'Dmitriev package' that he presented in the U.S. — it amounts to around $12 trillion," Zelensky said, describing it as a proposed framework for large-scale U.S.-Russia economic cooperation.

Zelensky added that Kyiv has also seen indications that potential U.S.-Russia bilateral documents could include provisions related to Ukraine.

"We clearly state that Ukraine will not support even potential agreements about us without us," he said.

What happened at Abu Dhabi talks

The comments followed talks held in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4–5, where Ukrainian, U.S., and Russian delegations met. Zelensky said the Ukrainian team has since returned and briefed him on the discussions.

According to Zelensky, the United States proposed that both sides once again support President Donald Trump's energy de-escalation initiative, as Russia continues near-daily strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Ukraine has agreed to back the proposal, Zelensky said, while Russia has yet to respond.

Military representatives also discussed technical aspects of a potential ceasefire, focusing on monitoring mechanisms should political leaders decide to halt hostilities.

"That is, the U.S. confirms its participation," Zelensky said, adding that European involvement has not been ruled out.

Territory remains main obstacle

Zelensky said the most sensitive issues remain unresolved, particularly territory.

Ukraine has again reaffirmed its position on Donbas, arguing that maintaining current positions is the most realistic basis for a ceasefire at this stage. Russia continues to demand that Ukrainian forces withdraw from Donbas as a condition for any agreement.

"'We stand where we stand' — this is, in our view, the fairest and most reliable model for a ceasefire at this stage," Zelensky said.

He also said the U.S. side raised the idea of establishing a free economic zone in the region, prompting renewed discussions. Zelensky said neither Ukraine nor Russia has ever been enthusiastic about the proposal.

"This is our land. We do not recognize it as Russian, even if it is a free economic zone. Our land, if it is a free economic zone, is our people, our flag, and our control," he said.

According to Zelensky, Washington views the idea as a possible compromise, and Kyiv has taken note that it was discussed.

Crimea, nuclear plant, and red lines

Zelensky said the parties have yet to reach any shared understanding on the future of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. He said the issue is inseparable from the restoration of the dam, water use, and the broader ecosystem of the region.

He also said he believes Russia is signaling to the United States that it wants Washington to recognize occupied Crimea as Russian.

While acknowledging that such discussions could theoretically be happening, Zelensky said even European countries less supportive of Ukraine still back Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"We are sending a clear signal that all sides must agree on a just and lasting end to the war, one that does not create new risks by rewarding the aggressor," he said.

US timeline and pressure

Zelensky said the U.S. is proposing that the war be brought to an end before the start of this summer and is likely to apply pressure on the parties in line with that timeline.

He suggested the push is linked to domestic political dynamics in the U.S., likely referring to the midterm elections scheduled for November 2026.

Washington's internal political considerations, he said, "certainly have an influence and will likely become even more relevant for them."

When asked by the Kyiv Independent whether the U.S. could withdraw from the peace process if its timeline is not met, Zelensky said he has received no such signals from Ukraine's negotiating team.

"For us, it is desirable that the Americans do not leave," he said. "I think that even the Russians today also need the Americans to stay."

For the first time, Zelensky added, the sides discussed the possibility of elevating the most difficult issues to a trilateral meeting of leaders, while cautioning that such a format would require extensive preparation.

"What matters is that such a format is now part of the dialogue," he said.

Both Ukrainian and U.S. leaders have previously sought direct talks between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Moscow has repeatedly avoided such a meeting.