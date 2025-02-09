Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, NATO, Baltic Sea, Sabotage, shadow fleet
Edit post

Russia says its undersea telecom cable in Baltic Sea damaged by 'external impact'

by Olena Goncharova February 9, 2025 4:52 AM 2 min read
The detained Eagle S tanker, which damaged undersea cables in the Baltic Sea last month, off the coast of Porvoo, Finland, on Jan. 7, 2025. Finnish authorities deemed the tanker that's part of the fleet carrying Russian oil as not seaworthy after inspections onboard. (Roni Rekomaa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s state-controlled telecom giant Rostelecom announced on Feb. 8 that one of its underwater cables in the Baltic Sea had been damaged due to an "external impact."

The company did not specify the cause of the damage but confirmed that repair work was underway. Rostelecom said that the incident did not affect consumers, according to AFP.

The damage comes amid a series of recent disruptions to undersea telecom and power cables in the Baltic Sea. Western experts and officials have accused Russia of engaging in hybrid warfare against countries supporting Ukraine.

On Jan. 30, Norwegian authorities detained the Silver Dania vessel with a Russian crew on suspicion of damaging an undersea fiber-optic cable linking Latvia and Sweden.

NATO has responded by increasing patrols to safeguard critical underwater infrastructure.

On the same day, Finland's coast guard reported that a Russian vessel was conducting repairs on a damaged underwater cable in the Gulf of Finland. Finnish authorities confirmed that the incident took place within Finland’s exclusive economic zone but did not provide details on how or when the damage occurred.

In response to growing concerns over subsea security, NATO launched a patrol mission in January to protect vital infrastructure in the region. The operation, called "Baltic Sentry," involves aircraft, frigates, submarines, and drones monitoring the area for potential threats.

Similar incidents have been reported in the past when Finnish authorities discovered damage to another Rostelecom cable in the Baltic Sea. That incident coincided with disruptions to underwater infrastructure in both Sweden and Finland, further raising suspicions of deliberate sabotage.

Russia’s Baltic Sea sabotage is no accident, it’s strategy
Intelligence officials in the U.S. and Europe have suggested that recent incidents damaging critical cables in the Baltic Sea were accidental, according to a Washington Post report. Western geostrategic self-deception has overly emphasized fears of escalation and cornering Russia. It would be naïve…
The Kyiv IndependentMika Aaltola

Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:29 PM

Baltic countries disconnected from Russia's power grid.

"This legacy of occupation meant that Moscow - which uses energy as a weapon - had control of the frequency," the ministry said in a statement on X. "That’s a critical element in maintaining reliable power supply. That dependency ends today!"
9:36 PM

Zelensky, Trump may meet in Washington next week.

"I will probably be meeting with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky next week, and I will probably be talking to President (Vladimir) Putin. I'd like to see the war end," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.