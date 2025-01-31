Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Baltic Sea, Sabotage, Norway, shadow fleet, Latvia
Edit post

Norway detains Russian-crewed vessel over undersea cable damage suspicion

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 31, 2025 3:47 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image of a tanker transiting through the Great Belt of Denmark off the coast of Agerso, Denmark, on Thursday, Aug. 15. 2024. (Carsten Snejbjerg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norwegian authorities detained the Silver Dania vessel with a Russian crew on Jan. 30 on suspicion of it damaging an undersea fiber-optic cable linking Latvia and Sweden, the Norwegian police announced.

The vessel, which operates under the Norwegian flag and travels between St. Petersburg and Murmansk, was seized in Tromso at Latvia's request following a local court order. The police are searching the ship and questioning the crew.

The damaged cable is one of several recent incidents in the Baltic Sea that are being investigated as possible acts of sabotage.

The Latvian State Radio and Television Broadcasting Center (LVRTC) reported on Jan. 26 that an external impact had significantly damaged the underwater cable. While data transmission services were rerouted to alternative pathways, some users in Latvia experienced slower speeds.

A previous case on Dec. 25 saw the destruction of four telecommunication cables and a power cable, with Finnish authorities suspecting a Russian "shadow fleet" vessel was involved. These ships are used to bypass sanctions on Russian oil exports.

In response to the incidents, NATO has dispatched additional patrol ships to the region to safeguard critical infrastructure. While intelligence services in the U.S. and Europe increasingly suspect the damage may be due to maritime accidents rather than deliberate sabotage, investigations remain ongoing.

Concerns over Russian hybrid warfare tactics persist, particularly as suspicious activities involving Russian-registered vessels near Denmark and Sweden continue to raise alarms in the region.

Finland announces $206 million military package for Ukraine
This brings Finland’s total defense aid provided to Ukraine since the outbreak of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 to 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion).
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:40 PM

Arms procurement chief Bezrukova dismissed, Defense Ministry says after disputes.

The Defense Ministry cited several reasons for Maryna Bezrukova's removal, including alleged failure to fulfill planned deliveries for the front, poor procurement planning and delays, lack of timely communication with the General Staff, and leaks of classified information, which are reportedly expected to be investigated.
8:31 AM

Suspected US-to-Russia weapons trafficker arrested in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz law enforcement officers arrested a suspected arms trafficker linked to a criminal group smuggling weapons from the U.S. to Russia, according to a statement released by Kyrgyzstan's security agency, the State Committee for National Security, on Jan. 30.
2:46 AM

IAEA chief to visit Kyiv next week.

"As long as this horrific war continues, the IAEA will remain present and stay active, focused on doing everything we can to support nuclear safety and security in extremely challenging circumstances," Director General Rafael Grossi said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.