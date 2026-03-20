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Russia reportedly offers to halt intel sharing with Iran if US stops with Ukraine

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by Kate Tsurkan
Russia reportedly offers to halt intel sharing with Iran if US stops with Ukraine
Photo for illustrative purposes. Russian police officers guard Red Square in front of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on May 3, 2023. (Contributor / Getty Images)

Russia has issued a new ultimatum, proposing to halt intelligence-sharing with Iran if the United States does the same for Ukraine, Politico reported on March 20, citing two people familiar with the U.S.-Russia negotiations.

The U.S. has reportedly rejected the proposal.

Testifying before Congress on March 18, John Ratcliffe, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), confirmed that Iran was asking Russia to share intelligence on American military assets in the Middle East.

Days earlier, on March 7, U.S. President Donald Trump on March 7 downplayed the idea that intelligence sharing between Iran and Russia posed a threat to the U.S., claiming that "it's not doing much."

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However, some reports have pointed to heightened U.S. concern over the matter.

The Washington Post reported on March 8 that the U.S. was moving components of its air defense systems from South Korea to the Middle East as tensions linked to the war with Iran intensified throughout the Gulf.

The disclosure of Iran-Russia intelligence sharing also followed remarks by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, a central figure in negotiations between Washington and Moscow, who said on March 10 that Russia had denied doing so and added that he believed the U.S. could "take them at their word."

Trump's administration has previously threatened to cut intelligence sharing with Ukraine when it saw that peace negotiations had stalled.

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While the Russian proposal has reportedly unsettled some European Union diplomats, one official, speaking to Politico, sought to play down its significance, saying that France now provides "two-thirds" of Ukraine's military intelligence.

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US officials ask ‘What does Putin have on Trump?’ over downplayed Russian intel to Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration have downplayed reports that Russia has been providing intelligence to Iran used to target American forces, drawing frustration from U.S. officials who spoke with the Kyiv Independent. The reaction comes amid reports that Moscow has shared with Tehran information on the location of U.S. military facilities — including ships and aircraft — since the escalation between the United States, Israel, and Iran began on Feb. 28. The controversy also co
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
UkraineRussiaUnited StatesMiddle EastIran
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Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

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