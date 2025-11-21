US threatening to cut intelligence, weapons to pressure Ukraine into new peace deal, Reuters reports

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

The U.S. has ramped up pressure on Ukraine, warning it may scale back intelligence and weapons support unless Kyiv agrees to enter U.S.-brokered peace talks with Moscow, Reuters reported on Nov. 21, citing its undisclosed sources.

Washington is pushing Kyiv to approve the framework of the deal by Nov. 27, coinciding with the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, one of the sources told Reuters.