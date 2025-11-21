0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Friday, November 21, 2025
War

US threatening to cut intelligence, weapons to pressure Ukraine into new peace deal, Reuters reports

1 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
US threatening to cut intelligence, weapons to pressure Ukraine into new peace deal, Reuters reports
US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

The U.S. has ramped up pressure on Ukraine, warning it may scale back intelligence and weapons support unless Kyiv agrees to enter U.S.-brokered peace talks with Moscow, Reuters reported on Nov. 21, citing its undisclosed sources.

Washington is pushing Kyiv to approve the framework of the deal by Nov. 27, coinciding with the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, one of the sources told Reuters.

Top Ukrainian official denies he ‘approved’ US peace plan after claims he pushed for self-protection clause
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
UkraineRussiaUnited StatesPeace PlanPeace talks
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, November 21
Thursday, November 20
Show More

Editors' Picks