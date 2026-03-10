KI logo
Russia denies sharing intelligence with Iran on U.S. military assets, Witkoff says

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Russia denies sharing intelligence with Iran on U.S. military assets, Witkoff says
US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff listens to US President Donald Trump (out of frame) as he speaks during a press conference at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2026. (Photo by Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has denied allegations that it has shared intelligence with Iran on U.S. military assets in the Middle East, according to U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Speaking to CNBC on March 10, Witkoff said he could not confirm whether Moscow had provided Tehran with intelligence but said Russian officials denied the allegations.

"I'm not an intel officer, so I can't tell you," Witkoff said when asked about the reports of Russia's intelligence sharing.

He said Russian officials rejected the claims during a March 9 phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I can tell you that on the call with the president, the Russians said they have not been sharing. That's what they said. We can take them at their word," Witkoff said.

During the call, which Trump described as "very good," Putin reportedly presented proposals aimed at quickly resolving the conflict involving Iran.

Witkoff said he and Jared Kushner also spoke with Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, who "reiterated the same."

"That's a better question for the intel people, but let's hope that they're not sharing," he added.

Since tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran escalated on Feb. 28, multiple reports have alleged that Moscow provided Tehran with information on the locations of U.S. military facilities, including ships and aircraft in the Middle East.

Witkoff's remarks echo denials from Trump and members of his administration, who have downplayed reports that Russia has been providing intelligence to Iran that could be used to target American forces.

Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

