US officials ask 'What does Putin have on Trump?' over downplayed Russian intel to Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration have downplayed reports that Russia has been providing intelligence to Iran used to target American forces, drawing frustration from U.S. officials who spoke with the Kyiv Independent.

The reaction comes amid reports that Moscow has shared with Tehran information on the location of U.S. military facilities — including ships and aircraft — since the escalation between the United States, Israel, and Iran began on Feb. 28.

The controversy also coincides with discussions inside the White House about easing sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize energy markets as the war in the Middle East pushes prices higher, according to information obtained by the Kyiv Independent.

Since the war began, Iran has launched drones and hundreds of missiles targeting U.S. bases, diplomatic facilities, and civilian sites across the region.

Despite the allegations about intelligence support, Trump dismissed the reports.

"It's not doing much, if you take a look at what's happened to Iran over the past week," he said. "(Russia) would say we do it against them, wouldn't they?"

U.S. officials who spoke to the Kyiv Independent reacted with frustration.

"What does Vladimir Putin have on Trump that makes him think he can get away with this s**t?" said Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democratic senator.

The criticism intensified after Washington granted a temporary waiver allowing India to purchase Russian crude already loaded on tankers at sea in order to offset supply disruptions caused by the conflict with Iran.

This followed months of U.S. pressure on India to scale back imports of Russian oil.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren told the Kyiv Independent it was "completely unacceptable, yet not surprising" that Trump and his administration continue to give Putin what she described as a "free pass."

"Instead of changing course, the president is only making this situation worse by handing Putin, his shadow fleet, and traders still dealing in sanctioned oil a license to increase oil shipments to Russia's second-largest importer," Warren said.

"The American people deserve a president who stands up to our adversaries, not one who covers for them."

A group of Democratic senators — including Ruben Gallego, Warren, Jeanne Shaheen, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — condemned the move as "serving to enrich Putin" in a joint statement shared with the Kyiv Independent.

The lawmakers said issuing such licenses weakens sanctions on Russian oil and could increase revenues used to finance Moscow's war against Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the decision to temporarily allow purchases of Russian oil was made by Trump, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and the national security team.

"Our allies in India have been good actors and have previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil," she said. "As we work to appease this temporary gap of oil supply around the world... we have temporarily permitted them to accept that Russian oil."

Iran has been one of Russia's closest allies since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Tehran supplied Moscow with Shahed attack drones, which Russia later adapted into its own Geran-series drones used in attacks on Ukraine.

Moscow has condemned the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, with Russia's Foreign Ministry describing the operation as "an unprovoked act of aggression against a sovereign and independent state," despite Russia's own full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen criticized Trump's reaction as "inexplicable."

"It is inexplicable why the President would downplay the fact that Russia is providing intelligence to Iran to assist them in targeting Americans," she said.

"When I visited Odesa last month, I spoke with American businesses operating inside Ukraine that have been directly targeted by Russia," she said, warning that Putin "will continue to target Americans until he is stopped and held to account."

"It astounds me that President Trump continues go easy on Vladimir Putin, and for President Trump to continue dismissing these serious accusations of Russia targeting Americans only shows how well Putin is playing him."

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on March 10 that he could not confirm whether Russia had shared intelligence with Iran about the location of U.S. assets.

He added that during a call with Trump, Russian officials said they had not provided such information and that Washington could "take them at their word."

Leavitt said that Trump and Witkoff have communicated to Russia that if it were sharing intelligence with Iran, "it's not something they would be happy with."

Republican Representative Don Bacon warned that U.S. officials should not misread the Russian president's real intentions.

"Putin hates America, and our leaders should never be confused otherwise," he said.