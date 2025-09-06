Russia preparing 'decisive breakthrough' near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military says

Russian troops near Pokrovsk are attempting to secure new positions and expand the boundaries of the "gray zone," according to Ukraine's 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

Ukrainian military officials said Russia recently deployed experienced marine units to the Pokrovsk area. In recent weeks, Russian forces have shifted tactics, sending small groups to infiltrate deep into the city while avoiding direct clashes with Ukrainian forces.

The corps said Russia's main objective in Pokrovsk is to approach Ukrainian drone and mortar positions, disperse defense forces, and entrench new positions while expanding the gray zone.

On the flanks, Russian troops have increased assaults using armored and motorized vehicles in an effort to sever supply routes and encircle the Pokrovsk area.

At the same time, Russian forces have reduced airstrikes on frontline positions while intensifying attacks on civilian infrastructure. Nearly all housing in Pokrovsk has been damaged as of August, according to Ukrainian officials.

Despite the pressure, Ukrainian forces maintain full control of their defensive positions.

Ukraine's Airborne Assault Forces also reported that Russia plans to concentrate troops and equipment in Donetsk for what it calls a "decisive breakthrough," with the goal of capturing the Pokrovsk-Kramatorsk-Sloviansk area.

In recent months, Russia has increased ground offensives in eastern Ukraine, with some of the most intense fighting concentrated in the Pokrovsk area.

Despite Moscow's efforts to seize more territory, the pace of Russia's advance slowed by 18% in August, according to the DeepState monitoring group. Additionally, Ukrainian forces have been pushing back Russian troops, and have liberated several towns in Donetsk Oblast including the village of Novomykhailivka.