Russia airdrops fake banknotes in Ukraine, seeking collaborators

Martin Fornusek
Illustrative purposes only: A man selects a 100 hryvnia banknote from his wallet in this arranged photograph in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 4, 2014. (Vincent Mundy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A Russian drone dropped leaflets in the form of 100-hryvnia bills in the northeastern city of Chernihiv, urging local residents to collaborate with Russian forces, the local police department said on Sept. 6.

The leaflets offered real money in exchange for coordinates to help Russia target Ukrainian forces, according to the law enforcement authorities.

The regional police department received a report about the unusual case from one of the Chernihiv city districts on the morning of Sept. 6.

"The police warn citizens about criminal liability for disseminating information about the location and movement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces!" the statement read.

Chernihiv, lying some 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border, has suffered a number of deadly attacks throughout the full-scale war.

Since the start of the invasion, Russia has sought to bribe or blackmail Ukrainian citizens into collaboration, convincing them to spy on Ukrainian forces or commit sabotage and arson attacks.

Russian intelligence services have focused their recruitment on teenagers, contacting them via messenger services and offering them easy money in exchange for betraying their country.

Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

September 6
