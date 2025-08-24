Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

'Our flags are returning to where they belong' —Ukraine liberates Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, military intelligence reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
'Our flags are returning to where they belong' —Ukraine liberates Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, military intelligence reports
Ukrainian soldiers raise their nation's flag in liberated Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast in footage published on Aug. 24, 2025. (Screenshot / HUR / Telegram)

Ukrainian forces regained control of the village of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) announced on Aug. 24.

Novomykhailivka is located in the region's Pokrovsk District, currently the hottest sector of the front line. Russian forces occupied the town in April 2025.

In a joint operation between HUR's Artan unit and the Third Assault Brigade's 2nd Assault Battalion, Ukrainian forces "drove out the occupiers and regained control of the settlement of Novomykhailivka," the agency reported.  

The operation reportedly "took the occupiers by surprise." Russian forces lost "about a company of personnel" and had to transfer reserves from other areas of the front, HUR claimed, citing intercepted communications.

"Our flags are returning to where they belong," the agency said.

0:00
/
Footage from the joint operation to liberate the village of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast published by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) on Aug. 24, 2025. (HUR / Telegram)

The joint operation involved coordination among intelligence, assault troops, heavy equipment, and drones, HUR reported. Its success resulted in an improved tactical position for Ukrainian units fighting in the area.

The agency's announcement coincided with Ukraine's Independence Day, which the country is celebrating for the fourth time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

On the same day, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Ukrainian troops had liberated three other villages in Donetsk Oblast: Zelenyi Hai, Mykhailivka, and Volodymyrivka.  

When Russian forces gained control of Novomykhailivka in April, Ukraine's 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade called the battle for the village "one of the largest graveyards of enemy equipment of the Russian-Ukrainian war."

The settlement lies around 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of Russian-occupied Mariinka. During Ukraine's last census in 2001, Novomykhailivka had a population of 1,400.

Russia has continued to intensify its ground offensives in eastern Ukraine, concentrating the bulk of its forces in the Pokrovsk sector in an effort to seize the key logistics hub. With no ceasefire in sight, Russia's advances in the region help strengthen Moscow's hand in possible peace negotiations as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a deal to end the war.

The Kremlin's plan for peace reportedly involves Ukraine withdrawing all its forces from Donetsk Oblast, ceding the entire region to Russia in exchange for frozen battle lines on the other sectors of the front.

34 facts to learn about Ukraine this Independence Day
Ukraine is celebrating its 34th Independence Day on Aug. 24, 2025. To mark the occasion, we’ve asked the staff of the Kyiv Independent to share their favourite fact about Ukrainian history, culture, their hometown, or a famous Ukrainian — some of whom, you might be surprised to learn are from Ukraine. Read the list and see how many facts you already knew. 1. The geographic center of Europe is in Ukraine A stone monument near the village of Dilove in Zakarpattia Oblast marks the spot officially
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Article image
UkraineDonetsk OblastRussiaRussian occupationWarUkraine's military intelligenceIndependence Day
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, August 24
Ukraine, Russia hold prisoner exchange on Independence Day.

Although this time Ukraine has not yet announced the number of people released, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) said among them were eight civilians, including Ukrainian journalists Dmytro Khyliuk and Mark Kaliush and former mayor of Kherson, Volodymyr Mykolaienko.

Russia slams Ukraine in wake of Trump-Zelensky meeting | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down Monday’s meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which came just a few days after Trump’s Aug. 15 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Show More

Editors' Picks