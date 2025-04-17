The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine repels Russian offensive near Pokrovsk, killing 200 Russian soldiers, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova April 17, 2025 8:29 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian National Guard soldiers stand in a trench under camouflage netting as they fire the Soviet D-20 artillery in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 26, 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard has repelled a Russian offensive near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on April 17, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian forces killed around 200 Russian soldiers and injured 30 others, as well as destroyed 115 units of Russian military equipment.

There has been a notable slowdown in Russia’s offensive operations after months of steady territorial gains across eastern Ukraine. In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have liberated approximately 16 square kilometers of territory near Pokrovsk, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on April 17.

The massive attack near Pokrovsk involved Russian armored combat vehicles and motorcycles, as well as about two companies, National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko said earlier in the day, sharing footage showing the assault.

"This battle is yet another proof of the coordinated and professional actions of our defenders who are holding the front line," the commander said.

This video, shared by National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko on April 17, 2025, shows Ukrainian forces repelling a Russian assault near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. (National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko/Telegram)

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Ukrainian troops fended off 48 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector over the past day alone, Ukraine's General Staff said in its latest update on April 17.

Zelensky warned that Russia would likely make several attempts to launch offensives in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

"And possibly in the east, because they have not attacked there for a long time," he said.

BREAKING: China provides weapons to Russia, Zelensky says
"Today we have general information from the Security Service (of Ukraine), from intelligence about gunpowder, artillery," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova

News Feed

9:28 PM

US votes against UN resolution over language on Russia's war.

Jonathan Shrier, acting U.S. representative to the U.N. Economic and Social Council, said Washington opposed the resolution because of repeated statements about the war in Ukraine that the U.S. considers "unhelpful in advancing the cause of peace."
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.