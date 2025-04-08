Russia launches mass drone attack on Kharkiv, injures at least 1 person

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia targeted the city of Kharkiv with a massive drone attack late at night on April 8, causing multiple fires and injuring at least one person.

The attack injured at least one person as of midnight local time, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov told the Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne. Earlier in the night, Terekhov had said that two people were injured in the drone strikes.

At least 15 explosions rocked Kharkiv late on April 8, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Russia launched waves of Shahed-type attack drones in a "massive" strike on the city, causing fires and property damage.

Over 20 drones targeted Kharkiv, Terekhov said, with 17 striking the Osnovyanskyi district.

Other drones struck the Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, and Industrial districts, damaging property, Syniehubov said.

On the same night, Russia launched a large-scale drone attack against Dnipro, injuring at least 14 people.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv is a frequent target of Russian aerial strikes. Throughout the full-scale war, Russia has relentlessly battered the city with large-scale missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks, often striking densely populated civilian districts.

Last week, a mass Russian drone attack killed four people in Kharkiv and injured another 35, including a child.

Russia continues to target Ukraine's residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure amid a partial "ceasefire" on energy facilities. Kyiv has presented the U.S. with evidence that Russia has violated the energy ceasefire on multiple occasions.

Moscow has also refused repeated proposals from Washington for a 30-day ceasefire on all hostilities, even though Ukraine has said it is prepared to enter a complete ceasefire once Russia agrees to the terms.