Russian drone attack against Kharkiv kills 2, injures at least 32

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a drone attack against the city of Kharkiv late at night on April 3, killing at least two civilians and injuring at least 32 others, including children, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

A Russian drone struck an apartment building in the city's Novobavarskyi district, Terekhov reported. A large fire broke out at the site following the attack.

The attack killed two people and injured 32 others, including children, according to preliminary information. Three more people are reportedly trapped beneath the rubble.

A search and rescue operation is underway, Terekhov said.

Kharkiv Oblast, located near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, is a frequent target of Russian aerial bombardments. Russia regularly launches large-scale missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks against densely populated civilian districts.

Russia continues to attack Ukraine's residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure amid a partial "ceasefire" that is supposed to preclude attacks on energy facilities. Kyiv has presented the U.S. with evidence that Russia has violated the energy ceasefire, Presidential Office Deputy Head Pavlo Palisa said on April 3.