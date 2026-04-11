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Russia labels Stanford University 'undesirable' in escalating crackdown on Western schools

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by Abbey Fenbert
Russia labels Stanford University 'undesirable' in escalating crackdown on Western schools
A general view of the campus of Stanford University on Nov. 1, 2025 in Palo Alto, California, U.S. (David Madison/Getty Images)

Russia's Justice Ministry added Stanford University to its list of "undesirable organizations"  on April 10, putting anyone affiliated with the school at risk of criminal prosecution.

The designation is part of the Kremlin's crackdown on civil society, international organizations, and Western universities — a campaign that has intensified throughout the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian government did not explain why Stanford was deemed "undesirable." The label could expose anyone linked to the university, including students, to a four-year prison sentence.

Stanford's Center for Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies (CREEES) was also added to the list.

The law on "undesirable" organizations has existed since 2015 and has been used to target perceived opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, including NGOs, independent media outlets, human rights groups, and others.

"Undesirable" organizations are banned from operating in Russia, and it is illegal for individuals or other media outlets to share their content. Leaders of such organizations can face up to six years in prison, and affiliated individuals could receive prison sentences of up to four years.

Stanford's designation comes less than two weeks after Russia added Tufts to the undesirable list, accusing the school of "anti-Russian propaganda" and a pro-LGBT agenda.

Russia has designated at least 19 Western universities as "undesirable" organizations, including Yale, Bard College, the University of California Berkeley, and the George Washington University.

The institutions are banned from having any presence in Russia, and Russians studying abroad in these universities face legal risks upon returning home.

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Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

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