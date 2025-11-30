0 out of 25,000

Russia

Russia declares Human Rights Watch an 'undesirable organization'

by Sonya Bandouil
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Russian flag flies in the courtyard of the parliament building in Simferopol, Crimea, on March 18, 2014 (VAasily Maximov/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia’s Ministry of Justice designated Human Rights Watch an “undesirable organization” on Nov. 28, effectively banning the group from operating in the country.

Human Rights Watch noted that Russia had already forced the closure of its Moscow office in 2022.

“Our work hasn’t changed, but what’s changed, dramatically, is the government’s full-throttled embrace of dictatorial policies, its staggering rise in repression, and the scope of the war crimes its forces are committing in Ukraine,” said Philippe Bolopion, executive director at Human Rights Watch.

The Prosecutor General’s Office initially issued the ban on the organization on Nov. 10.

The designation under Russia's controversial "undesirable organizations" law prohibits groups from operating within Russia and makes it a criminal offense for individuals to participate in their activities. The law has been widely criticized by human rights advocates.

The move underscores the Kremlin's intensifying crackdown on civil society and international organizations following the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Founded in 1978, Human Rights Watch conducts research and investigations into human rights abuses in countries worldwide.

Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

