Russia declares Human Rights Watch an 'undesirable organization'

Russia’s Ministry of Justice designated Human Rights Watch an “undesirable organization” on Nov. 28, effectively banning the group from operating in the country.



Human Rights Watch noted that Russia had already forced the closure of its Moscow office in 2022.



“Our work hasn’t changed, but what’s changed, dramatically, is the government’s full-throttled embrace of dictatorial policies, its staggering rise in repression, and the scope of the war crimes its forces are committing in Ukraine,” said Philippe Bolopion, executive director at Human Rights Watch.



The Prosecutor General’s Office initially issued the ban on the organization on Nov. 10.



The designation under Russia's controversial "undesirable organizations" law prohibits groups from operating within Russia and makes it a criminal offense for individuals to participate in their activities. The law has been widely criticized by human rights advocates.



The move underscores the Kremlin's intensifying crackdown on civil society and international organizations following the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.



Founded in 1978, Human Rights Watch conducts research and investigations into human rights abuses in countries worldwide.