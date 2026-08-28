Russia has destroyed 90% of Ukraine's modern storage facilities, minister says

Russian strikes have destroyed 90% of Ukraine's modern storage facilities for various types of goods, Agricultural Minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Aug. 28 during a press briefing at Interfax-Ukraine.

The statement comes as Russia has intensified attacks aimed at disrupting Ukrainian businesses by striking warehouses and logistics centers where goods are stored.

Vysotskyi said attacks on logistics infrastructure could affect the range of goods available in stores, but assured that there is no risk of Ukrainians running out of food.

"There is no threat of hunger," Vysotskyi added.

The continued destruction of warehouses is forcing businesses to find alternative ways to move and store goods. The most realistic option under the current circumstances is for suppliers to deliver goods directly to production or retail sites, bypassing long-term warehouse storage, according to the minister.

The minister added that some businesses are relocating to other areas, but Russian attacks have already reached some of these relocated facilities.

The minister also advocated for an equal distribution of risks among supply-chain participants when goods are destroyed by Russian attacks, emphasizing that the state is not involved in their commercial or contractual relations.

"There is no state operator involved at any point in the supply and retail chain," Vysotskyi said.

"These are exclusively commercial and contractual relationships between the parties. From our perspective, an equal distribution of risks would nevertheless be fair," the minister added.

A deadly Russian ballistic missile attack on Aug. 5 that killed 17 people also targeted warehouses belonging to several supermarket chains and other civilian businesses, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.

Since then, some stores have seen limited or no supplies of everyday staples such as vegetables, dairy products, and meat. The situation has been further strained by customers stocking up amid concerns that shortages could worsen.

Despite the intensified attacks on warehouses, Ukraine is not currently facing food shortages, according to officials.

In the same attack, a distribution warehouse belonging to Ukraine's largest online marketplace, Rozetka, was also completely destroyed. It used to process over 100,000 orders a day, according to its co-founder, Iryna Chechotkina.

Meanwhile, the overnight Russian strike on Aug. 28 destroyed 14 warehouses in Kyiv Oblast alone, including facilities storing thousands of books for Ukrainian publishers and bookstore chains.