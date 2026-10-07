Russia slams Kyiv in mass missile, drone attack on Putin's 74th birthday

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions rocked Kyiv overnight on Oct. 7 as Moscow launched its latest mass missile and drone attack on the capital, coinciding with Russian President Vladimir Putin's 74th birthday.

Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv around 3:15 a.m. local time, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. Ukraine's Air Force previously warned of several Russian Tu-95 bombers approaching the border.

"The missiles are falling one after another. At least 10-12 explosions from what I can count. It's pretty loud in the city center," the Kyiv Independent's Tim Zadorozhnyy described.

Other Kyiv Independent journalists described strikes around Kyiv's Podil district with flames and smoke seen in the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a strike was reported at an unspecified "non-residential area" in the Obolon District, while warehouse facilities were hit in the Polid district.

The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

Earlier, drones headed towards Ukraine's capital at 9 p.m. local time, Ukraine's Air Force reported, and an air raid alert was announced in the city shortly after, lasting from 9:09 p.m. until 9:58 p.m.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier in the day urged citizens to take air raid alerts seriously and warned that Russia is preparing a large-scale attack on Ukraine, citing recent intelligence.

"Please, please, take care of yourself. Please respond to signals of missile danger," he said.

The latest large-scale attack come as Putin turns 74-years-old on Oct. 7. The average male life expectancy in Russia is 68 years as of 2024, according to the World Bank Group.

Russia attacked Kyiv the previous night, damaging cars, and has targeted the city's key bridges in recent days.