Norway's 2027 budget includes almost $9 billion in new Ukraine support

The Norwegian government proposed its new defense budget for 2027 on Oct. 7, in which Oslo has earmarked 85 billion Norwegian kroner ($8.89 billion) in support for Ukraine.

The contribution comes as Ukraine and the EU increasingly pressure third countries to increase their financial contributions to Kyiv, which faces a 1.66 trillion hryvnias ($40 billion) budget shortfall for 2027.

The 85 billion kroner, first reported by Reuters in August, would be funneled into the Nansen Support Program, named after Norwegian humanitarian Fridtjof Nansen, who led famine relief efforts in Ukraine in the early 1920s.

The program provides both military and financial support to Kyiv, and the latest pledge from Oslo would increase its overall size to 344 billion Norwegian kroner ($36 billion).

Norway also recently contributed 90 million euros ($100 million) to the EU's Ukraine Facility, which disburses funds to Ukraine in return for it passing key reforms.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Norway has been the ninth-largest donor to Ukraine by total allocations, according to data from the Kiel Institute think tank's Ukraine Support Tracker.