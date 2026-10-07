Erdogan raises Black Sea safety in call with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Oct. 7, telling him Turkey is ready to contribute to efforts for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, and stressing the importance of safety of navigation in the Black Sea, according to Erdogan's office.

The two Presidents discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and gloabl issues, Turkey's Directorate of Communications said.

Erdogan also congratulated Putin on his birthday and his party's success in the latest Russian parliamentary elections, the office said.

The security situation for Black Sea shipping has worsened over the past weeks.

Drones reportedly struck several merchant vessels in the Black Sea on Oct. 6, including two ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. A Russian strike on a separate civilian vessel killed at least one crew member and injured several others.

One crew member, a steward, was killed, and seven others were injured when a Russian drone struck a merchant vessel flying the Marshall Islands flag in the Black Sea, according to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper. The vessel was carrying rapeseed oil and was damaged in the strike, with a fire breaking out in the superstructure.

Separately, two merchant ships, the Togo-flagged Alfa Watan and the Palau-flagged Able, were hit by drones of unknown origin about 112 kilometers (70 miles) off Bulgaria's coast on Oct. 6, according to Bulgarian broadcaster Nova. The incident is believed to be the first reported drone attack on commercial shipping inside Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone.

On Oct. 5, a cargo ship caught fire in the Black Sea off the Romanian coast after a Russian drone strike, killing two, injuring at least 11 more, and prompting a large search-and-rescue operation.

After Romanian media and authorities initially reported a fire on the grain ship Royad Mammadov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that a civilian ship was attacked by two Russian drones, adding that it was a Turkish-owned ship transporting corn.

According to Zelensky, the ship was crewed by citizens of Azerbaijan and India. While the Russian strike killed the vessel's captain, Zelensky said. Romania's interior ministry said that two people were killed in the attack.

On Oct. 3, Russian forces attacked a civilian cargo ship sailing under the Liberian flag at a port near Odesa in the Black Sea, killing one.

The sailor killed was a motor engineer, and three other crew members were injured in the strike, according to the Ukrainian Sea Ports ​Authority. 13 other crew members were evacuated from the vessel.

"This is yet another deliberate attack by Russia on civilian shipping," said the Sea Ports Authority. "Russia continues to terrorize the peaceful merchant fleet and sailors who risk their lives every day to ensure the operation of Ukrainian maritime routes."

Fifty-one countries backed Ukraine in a joint statement condemning Russia and calling for Black Sea passage as the U.N. Security Council met, the EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said on Sept. 23, against the backdrop of the U.N. General Assembly.

"As the Security Council meets to discuss the situation in Ukraine, we reaffirm our shared commitment to the principles of the U.N. Charter and peace. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine as it continues to face Russia's war of aggression," Kallas said.