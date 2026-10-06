Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Moscow Oblast in mass attack near Russia's capital

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow Oblast in a mass attack as air defenses in the region are engaged, monitoring channels reported overnight on Oct. 6.

Drones are simultaneously entering the Russian region from different directions and in several waves, according to Telegram channel Exilenova Plus.

It remains unclear if any targets have been hit in the attack.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

As Ukrainian forces work to return the war to Russian soil, the Defense Ministry on Oct. 4 reported that over 51% of Russia's oil refining capacity has been disabled by Ukrainian attacks.

Meanwhile, Russia continues attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

Russia targeted Kyiv late on Oct. 5, with drone debris falling into a residential area in the city's Pecherskyi district after air defenses shot it down, a reporter on the ground said.