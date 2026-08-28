Warehouses targeted outside Kyiv in all-day drone attack as Russian forces kill at least 10, injure 43 over past day across Ukraine

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, endured an unusual all-day barrage of Russian drones on Aug. 27, with warehouses coming under attack on the city's outskirts, while at least 10 civilians were killed and 43 injured across Ukraine over the previous day, according to local authorities.

Russia launched 164 Shahed-type drones against Ukraine, half of them jet-powered, overnight on Aug. 28, according to the Air Force. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 137 drones, while strikes were recorded at 16 locations and drone debris fell at four others.

As of 9 a.m. local time, at least 10 drones remained in Ukrainian airspace. Air raid alerts were issued several times throughout the morning in Kyiv and other regions amid the threat of jet-powered drones.

In Kyiv Oblast, one person was killed and two others were injured in Russian attacks overnight on Aug. 28, regional Governor Tymur Tkachenko said.

Throughout the day, Russian jet-powered drones targeted warehouses belonging to Ukrainian businesses in the region. At least 14 warehouses were damaged, as well as 16 houses and three apartment buildings, according to Tkachenko.

Dmytro Feliksov, founder of the Readeat bookstore chain, said a Russian drone struck a warehouse storing books for Readeat, Book.ua, and several Ukrainian publishers.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured four others, including two children, local authorities said. A 26-year-old man was killed in Kharkiv, while a 38-year-old woman was killed in Zmiiv.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone attack killed a 54-year-old woman in the Seredyna-Buda community, while a Russian glide bomb strike killed a 61-year-old man in the Sumy community. Five other people were injured in Russian attacks across the region, according to local authorities.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured 11 others, including a child, local authorities said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a civilian woman was killed and six others were injured over the past day as Russian forces attacked 53 settlements across the region. A Russian drone struck an Epicenter hypermarket in Zaporizhzhia in the morning, sparking a large fire and injuring at least four people, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russian forces attacked an Epicenter hypermarket in the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of Aug. 28, 2026. At least four people were injured in the attack, according to local authorities. (Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov/Telegram) Russian forces attacked an Epicenter hypermarket in the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of Aug. 28, 2026. At least four people were injured in the attack, according to local authorities. (Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a civilian woman was killed and six others injured over the past day after 53 settlements in the region came under fire from Russian forces. In the morning, an Epicenter hypermarket in Zaporizhzhia was struck by a drone, starting a major fire and injuring four people, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured three others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were killed overnight on Aug. 28 after Russian forces attacked the Synelnykove district. Eight others were injured on Aug. 27 after Russian forces attacked the city of Nikopol and the Pokrovske community, according to Governor Oleksandr Hanzha.