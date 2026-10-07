Russia carried out sabotage against Danish defense firms, intelligence says

Russia has stepped up efforts to disrupt Danish companies involved in supplying weapons to Ukraine, Denmark's intelligence service representative told Reuters on Oct. 7.

Josefine Christensen, an analyst at the Danish national security and intelligence service (PET), said Russia was increasingly focusing on targets directly connected to Western military support for Ukraine.

According to Christensen, Russia planned a lot of operations in spring but ​carried out "very little," while in early summer they started ⁠to carry out "a lot more."

She added that Russia's operational boldness is growing as it is now trying to hit targets that have a direct impact on the front line, meaning weapons production.

Russia is relying on individuals recruited online to conduct such operations. Some are first tasked with gathering information or photographing potential targets before being offered more serious assignments.

European drone manufacturers and suppliers have attracted particular attention. Christensen cited a list released by Russia's Defense Ministry in April that included European companies involved in producing drones and related components.

The Russian embassy in Copenhagen has denied the claims of Russia carrying out sabotage operations in Europe, according to Reuters.

Denmark's military intelligence service warned in September that Russia could intensify its hybrid activities against Western countries in the months ahead.

The Danish Defense Intelligence Service (DDIS) said Russia had become increasingly willing to take risks as the security situation in Europe deteriorates.

The attacks could include destructive cyber operations targeting critical infrastructure as well as sabotage carrying a significant risk of casualties, according to the assessment.

The warning came amid a rise in suspected sabotage and other hostile activity across Europe. DDIS cited an attempted drone attack on Germany's Leipzig/Halle Airport, which German authorities have attributed to Russia, as well as warnings from Denmark's domestic intelligence service that Russia is preparing sabotage against Danish defense companies.

Its previous assessment, published in February 2025, estimated that under certain conditions Russia could become capable of fighting a local war against a neighboring country within about six months, a regional war involving several Baltic-area states within roughly two years, and a large-scale European war within around five years.