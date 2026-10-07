Explosive device in field kills 2 boys in Sumy Oblast.

Two 14-year-old boys in Sumy Oblast's Konotop district were killed on Oct. 7 after encountering an explosive device, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported.

The boys found the explosive device in a local field, Hryhorov said. The device detonated, killing both children. The victims died at the scene of the explosion from "severe injuries," according to the governor.

Konotop, in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast, lies about 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the Russian border. The front-line region endures daily attacks, which continue posing risks to civilians after the air raid sirens stop.

"In addition to constant enemy attacks, there is a serious danger of encountering explosive devices. Such discoveries often pose a deadly threat," Hryhorov warned. He reminded civilians to be extremely cautious and avoid approaching, touching, or attempting to move any suspicious objects.

While Hryhorov did not specify the type of device that caused the teenagers' deaths, landmines and unexploded ordnance represent a severe and widespread danger in Ukraine.

Five years of Russia's full-scale invasion has transformed the country into the world's largest minefield, with up to a quarter of Ukrainian territory contaminated by mines. Hundreds of civilians have been killed by unexploded ordnance since February 2022, though the true figure is believed to be much higher.