Russian attacks kill at least 24, injure more than 130 over past day, rescue efforts continue in Pryluky

At least 24 people were killed and at least 134 were injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine in the past 24 hours, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Fourteen of those killed died when a Russian cruise missile hit a residential building in Pryluky, in Chernihiv Oblast, during Russia's latest mass attack on Ukrainian cities.

At least four children were among the dead in Pryluky. Fifty more were injured, including seven children. Rescue efforts were continuing at the time of publication.

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was also heavily targeted by Russian missiles and drones. Two people were killed when a Russian munition impacted a garage cooperative in the Darnytskyi district of the city, according to Kyiv Mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces used a variety of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, and drones in the overnight attack.

Out of an unspecified number of ballistic missiles launched at Ukraine, five were shot down or suppressed by electronic warfare, according to the Air Force.

Thirty-nine of 48 cruise missiles were confirmed shot down or suppressed as of 10 a.m. Kyiv time, while 117 Russian attack drones were shot down or suppressed out of 130 launched.

Hits by enemy missiles and drones were recorded at 18 locations, according to the Air Force.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, seven people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on a medical facility in Kryvyi Rih, according to regional authorities. An additional two people were injured in Russian attacks in the Nikopol region.

In Donetsk Oblast, 12 people were injured in various Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, according to regional authorities.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were injured in Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, according to regional authorities.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, two people were killed in Russia's overnight attacks, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured 11 more, including one child, according to regional authorities.

In Poltava Oblast, two people were killed in Russia's overnight attacks in the city of Kremenchuk, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. An additional 34 were injured.

In Sumy Oblast, two people were killed in Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, according to regional authorities. Twelve people were injured.

In Zaporizhia Oblast, one man was killed and six more people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the city of Zaporizhia and the surrounding district according to regional authorities.