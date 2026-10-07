Ukraine war latest: Russian attack on Pryluky kills at least 20, including 5 children

Key developments on Oct. 7:

Russia slams Ukraine with missiles, drones on Putin's 74th birthday, at least 26 dead including 5 children

Huge blaze breaks out at Russian oil facility in Samara Oblast

EU provides Ukraine 1.2 billion euros for drones and missiles

Russia carried out sabotage against Danish defense firms, intelligence says

Erdogan raises Black Sea safety in call with Putin

At least 26 people have been killed in yet another Russian overnight mass missile and drone attack on Ukrainian cities on Oct. 7, coinciding with Russian President Vladimir Putin's 74th birthday.

In the city of Pryluky, in Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian cruise missile hit a residential building, killing at least 20 people, including five children, and wounding at least 55, including seven children.

Three of the dead children, named Oleksandr, Kyrylo, and Serhiy, were only one year old, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on social media. The other child was an eight-year-old named Maksym, he added.

A fifth child was killed by the Russian strike, as Ukraine's state emergency service (DSNS) said as of 7:13 p.m. local time.

"Today, as a 'birthday gift' to Putin, the Russian army destroyed a residential building in Pryluky, in the Chernihiv region," Zelensky said.

"It was an ordinary five-story apartment block. There may still be people under the rubble. First responders are working nonstop at the site – doing everything possible to find every person," he added.

Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus said that on Putin's birthday, he hopes "the Russian dictator ends up in custody in The Hague or in hell."

"That is all he deserves."

Pryluky resident Halyna Osovyk, 55, woke up, and soon after, her flat was shaken by an explosion, she told the Kyiv Independent. Then came more strikes, smoke, and shattered windows. Across the road, two entrances of a neighboring apartment building were destroyed, and rescuers were searching the rubble for people.

The woman herself was still shaking as she spoke. Her hands and legs trembled.

"It was just sheer horror. And the sound of the missiles — you simply cannot put it into words," Osovyk said.

She knew some of those affected. One family was trapped under the debris – the mother, grandmother, and one child were killed, while another child was rescued and taken to the hospital. Another woman and her child were also pulled from the rubble and hospitalized, Osovyk said. As rescuers continued clearing the ruins, people waited for news of relatives who were still missing.

Pryluky had experienced Russian attacks before, she added, but never a morning like this. Asked what she would wish for Putin on his birthday, she replied: "I wish he could have what we are going through now."

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Huge blaze breaks out at Russian oil facility in Samara Oblast

Large fires have broken out at a major oil pipeline and storage facility in Russia's Samara Oblast, according to footage shared on social media and NASA satellite monitoring.

Footage posted to social media showed large fires and clouds of black smoke above the facility, which is a major node in Russia's network of oil pipelines.

NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS), which uses satellite data to detect thermal anomalies and fires, detected multiple hotspots at the facility.

The facility, which is located near the village of Prosvet, in Samara Oblast, includes pumping stations, tank farms, and blending stations. It has been a repeated target during Ukraine's campaign of deep strikes against Russian oil infrastructure.

Earlier that day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alluded to a Ukrainian strike on oil facilities in Samara Oblast, without specifying which facility had been hit.

EU provides Ukraine 1.2 billion euros for drones and missiles

The European Commission announced the disbursement of 1.24 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of defense support to Ukraine on Oct. 7, part of the bloc's 90 billion euro support loan ($100 billion) for Kyiv.

"Today's disbursement will help strengthen Ukraine's defense industry. And Ukraine's ability to defend itself. To protect people and infrastructure," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a press statement.

"The money will be spent on drones, drone interceptors, drone ammunition, and missiles manufactured by Ukrainian entities," reads the press release.

The EU's 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine, approved in April 2026, was intended to provide two-thirds of Kyiv's financial and defense needs until the end of 2027.

In 2026, 28.3 billion euros ($31.7 billion) was earmarked for defense, and Ukraine's plans for how to spend that money have all been submitted and approved by Brussels.

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Russia carried out sabotage against Danish defense firms, intelligence says

Russia has stepped up efforts to disrupt Danish companies involved in supplying weapons to Ukraine, Denmark's intelligence service representative told Reuters on Oct. 7.

Josefine Christensen, an analyst at the Danish national security and intelligence service (PET), said Russia was increasingly focusing on targets directly connected to Western military support for Ukraine.

According to Christensen, Russia planned a lot of operations in spring but ​carried out "very little," while in early summer they started ⁠to carry out "a lot more."

She added that Russia's operational boldness is growing as it is now trying to hit targets that have a direct impact on the front line, meaning weapons production.

Russia is relying on individuals recruited online to conduct such operations. Some are first tasked with gathering information or photographing potential targets before being offered more serious assignments.

European drone manufacturers and suppliers have attracted particular attention. Christensen cited a list released by Russia's Defense Ministry in April that included European companies involved in producing drones and related components.

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Erdogan raises Black Sea safety in call with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Oct. 7, telling him Turkey is ready to contribute to efforts for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, and stressing the importance of the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, according to Erdogan's office.

The two Presidents discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, Turkey's Directorate of Communications said.

Erdogan also congratulated Putin on his birthday and his party's success in the latest Russian parliamentary elections, the office said.

The security situation for Black Sea shipping has worsened over the past weeks.

On Oct. 5, a cargo ship caught fire in the Black Sea off the Romanian coast after a Russian drone strike, killing two, injuring at least 11 more, and prompting a large search-and-rescue operation.

After Romanian media and authorities initially reported a fire on the grain ship Royad Mammadov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that a civilian ship was attacked by two Russian drones, adding that it was a Turkish-owned ship transporting corn.

According to Zelensky, the ship was crewed by citizens of Azerbaijan and India. While the Russian strike killed the vessel's captain, Zelensky said. Romania's interior ministry said that two people were killed in the attack.