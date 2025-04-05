The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Mykolaiv Oblast, Ukraine, War, Russia, Drone attack
Russia attacks Mykolaiv with drones, residential buildings on fire

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2025 11:32 PM 1 min read
A billboard that reads “Mykolaiv: the City of Heroes” stands in a residential district on Aug. 12, 2022, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the city of Mykolaiv with Shahed-type drones, Governor Vitalii Kim said late on April 5.

“As a result of the attack using Shaheds on Mykolaiv, a fire broke out in two residential buildings,” Kim said.

The attack occurred around 10 p.m. local time. A number of Russian kamikaze drones were detected flying over several Ukrainian regions, including Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts.

No reports on the number of casualties were available at the time of writing.

The attack on Mykolaiv comes a day after a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed 19 people, including nine children, according to local authorities. Seventy-four were reportedly injured.

Russian forces reportedly launched a combined missile and drone attack on the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast city in the evening, setting buildings ablaze in residential districts.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address “that Russia must be held accountable for everything it has done.”

“Russian ballistics down a street in an ordinary city, into a residential area, and after that strike, an additional strike with drones. And another person died, and more were injured,” Zelensky said.

“We need to put pressure on them there — really put pressure, don't waste time on empty talk — to end this war.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.