Russia attacks Mykolaiv with drones, residential buildings on fire

Russia attacked the city of Mykolaiv with Shahed-type drones, Governor Vitalii Kim said late on April 5.

“As a result of the attack using Shaheds on Mykolaiv, a fire broke out in two residential buildings,” Kim said.

The attack occurred around 10 p.m. local time. A number of Russian kamikaze drones were detected flying over several Ukrainian regions, including Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts.

No reports on the number of casualties were available at the time of writing.

The attack on Mykolaiv comes a day after a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed 19 people, including nine children, according to local authorities. Seventy-four were reportedly injured.

Russian forces reportedly launched a combined missile and drone attack on the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast city in the evening, setting buildings ablaze in residential districts.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address “that Russia must be held accountable for everything it has done.”

“Russian ballistics down a street in an ordinary city, into a residential area, and after that strike, an additional strike with drones. And another person died, and more were injured,” Zelensky said.

“We need to put pressure on them there — really put pressure, don't waste time on empty talk — to end this war.”