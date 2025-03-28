Russia's attack on Dnipro kills 4, injures 15

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone attack on March 28 killed four people and injured at least 15 in the city of Dnipro, sparking a large fire at a hotel and restaurant complex as well as other buildings.

Regional Governor Serhii Lysak said three of the wounded are in critical condition. Over 20 drones targeted the city, though most were shot down.

First responders have been dispatched to the site of the attack.

Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, has served as a key logistics and humanitarian hub during the full-scale war. The city has been a frequent target of intensified Russian attacks.