The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Dnipro
Edit post

Russia's attack on Dnipro kills 4, injures 15

by Olena Goncharova March 28, 2025 11:56 PM 1 min read
An aftermath of Russia's drone attack on the city of Dnipro. (Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk Military Administration) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone attack on March 28 killed four people and injured at least 15 in the city of Dnipro, sparking a large fire at a hotel and restaurant complex as well as other buildings.

Regional Governor Serhii Lysak said three of the wounded are in critical condition. Over 20 drones targeted the city, though most were shot down.

First responders have been dispatched to the site of the attack.

Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, has served as a key logistics and humanitarian hub during the full-scale war. The city has been a frequent target of intensified Russian attacks.

’89 hours of non-stop work’ — Ukrainian Railways’ battle against a cyberattack by ‘the enemy’
When an “unprecedented” cyberattack hit the computer networks of Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) on March 23, the company’s staff gave up any idea of getting a good night’s sleep for the foreseeable future. “Everyone is working around the clock. This is no joke,” Anastasia Zolotaryova, Ukrzaliz…
The Kyiv IndependentYana Prots

Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

5:03 PM
Video

Azov ex-commander on the need to reform Ukraine's army.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell sits down with the former commander of Ukraine's Azov Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Krotevych, to discuss the situation on the front line after three years of Russia's full-scale war, why he thinks Ukraine should change its culture of military leadership, why the U.S. army doctrine wouldn't work for Russia's war against Ukraine, and shares his takes on Russia's next steps after a potential ceasefire.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.