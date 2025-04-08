Ukraine war latest: Kyiv captured 2 Chinese nationals fighting for Russia, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on April 8:

Ukraine captured 2 Chinese nationals fighting for Russia, Zelensky says

Russian forces sometimes outnumber Ukraine 10 to 1 in Lyman sector, military says

More Patriot systems for Ukraine the "best support" from US right now, Zelensky says

Belgium to provide Ukraine with $1-billion defense package

Ukrainian troops have captured two Chinese nationals who were fighting in the ranks of the Russian military against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 8.

"We have information that there are much more than two such Chinese citizens in the occupier's units," Zelensky said. "We have the documents of these prisoners, bank cards, personal data."

Ukrainian troops clashed with six Chinese soldiers near the villages of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to the president.

The two captured are being held by Ukraine's Security Service, according to Zelensky. He instructed Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to urgently contact Beijing to determine how Chinese officials will respond.

Sybiha said that Ukraine had summoned China's charge d'affaires to express condemnation and demand an explanation regarding the matter.

"Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russia's invasion army in Ukraine puts into question China's declared stance for peace and undermines Beijing's credibility as a responsible permanent member of the UN Security Council," the minister posted on X.

Zelensky emphasized the apparent recruitment of Chinese nationals — whether direct or indirect — highlights the Kremlin's commitment to continuing its aggression.

"We definitely need a reaction to this. A reaction from the United States, Europe and everyone in the world who wants peace," he said.

Zelensky added that China is another country, along with Iran and North Korea, that supports Russia in its war against Ukraine.

"But there is a difference: the North Koreans fought against us in the Kursk direction, the Chinese are fighting on the territory of Ukraine," the president said at a press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever.

Russian forces sometimes outnumber Ukraine 10 to 1 in Lyman sector, military says

Russian forces in the Lyman sector of the Donetsk Oblast sometimes outnumber Ukrainian troops by 10 to 1, Ukrainian military spokesperson Anastasia Blyshchyk said on April 8.

"Sometimes there are 10 Russian occupiers for one of our infantrymen," said Blyshchyk, who represents Ukraine's 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

"The Russians are pressing with an incredible amount of infantry, which they simply have a lot of."

Blyshchyk said Russian troops are deploying in both large and small groups, exploiting weather conditions to gain ground. Despite suffering major losses, she added, Russian units quickly replenish their ranks.

The Lyman sector, situated in northern Donetsk Oblast, remains one of the most contested front-line regions. Russia has repeatedly targeted the area due to its proximity to key transport routes and logistical hubs.

Over the past month, fighters from the 66th Brigade alone inflicted heavy losses on Russian troops, reportedly destroying two battalion-sized units, Blyshchyk said.

According to the General Staff's report on April 5, Ukrainian forces faced 152 combat engagements that day, with the heaviest fighting recorded in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Toretsk, and Kursk directions.

More Patriot systems for Ukraine the "best support" from US right now, Zelensky says

New Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine could be the strongest sign of U.S. support, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 8, just days after Russia's deadly missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih.

A Russian missile strike on Zelensky's hometown in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 4 killed 20 people, including nine children, and injured over 70.

Asked how this attack affected the Ukraine-U.S. ceasefire talks, Zelensky said that Western partners had been asked once again to bolster Ukraine's air defense, including with additional Patriot systems.

"I thank our partners for supporting Ukraine and condemning it (Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih). But condemnation is not enough," Zelensky said during a press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever in Kyiv.

"The Russians should be put in their place. They must end this war. The United States can transfer Patriot systems, they have a lot of them available. This is the best support for Ukraine today from the United States — to hand over Patriot systems."

Belgium to provide Ukraine with $1-billion defense package

Brussels will provide Ukraine with a new defense aid package worth 1 billion euros ($1 billion), Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said at a press conference in Kyiv on April 8.

The announcement came during a visit of Bart De Wever, along with Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, and Defense Minister Theo Francken to Ukraine. The Belgian delegation visited Bucha in Kyiv Oblast and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier in a day.

The funds will be used to purchase arms and strengthen Ukraine's defense sector, including the production of new types of weapons.

"We talked about joint production of weapons and investments in production in Ukraine — this is something that will work for the whole of Europe," Zelensky said.

Kyiv reached three agreements with Belgian manufacturers, he added.

According to De Wever, Brussels will also provide Ukraine with two F-16 fighter jets for spare parts in 2025. Two more planes are expected next year, he added.

Note from the author:

