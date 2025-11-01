'A rumble in Moscow Oblast' — Ukraine hits critical military fuel pipeline near Russian capital, HUR says

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) struck a key Russian military fuel pipeline in Moscow Oblast on Oct. 31, disabling a key supply route used by the Russian army, the agency said in a statement.

HUR said the strike targeted the Koltsevoy (Ring) pipeline, a 400-kilometer-long fuel artery used to supply Russia’s armed forces with gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel from refineries in Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Moscow.

The operation reportedly destroyed all three major fuel lines of the system simultaneously near Ramensky district, south-east of Moscow. Despite anti-drone nets and armed security on-site, the pipeline infrastructure was successfully taken out of service, HUR said.

"The Ring pipeline was capable of transporting up to 3 million tons of jet fuel annually, as well as millions of tons of diesel and gasoline," HUR said, calling the strike a "serious blow" to Russia’s military logistics and its economy in Moscow Oblast.

0:00 / 1× Video shows a Ukrainian special operation targeting a key Russian military fuel pipeline in Moscow Oblast on Oct. 31. 2025. (HUR on Telegram)

"Our strikes have had more impact than the sanctions," HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov was quoted as saying in the post.

"It’s just a mathematical truth. We caused much greater damage to the Russian Federation through direct action than any economic levers of influence that had been introduced on them until now," he added.

The reported strike was part of a broader Ukrainian drone assault on Russia overnight. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it intercepted 98 drones overnight across 10 regions, including 11 over Moscow Oblast, six of which were reportedly headed toward the capital, Russian independent news outlet Meduza reported on Nov. 1.

In Zhukovsky near Moscow, power outages were reported overnight. Local authorities attributed the blackout to "automatic equipment shutdowns." In Tula, drone debris fell onto city streets, prompting officials to restrict traffic.

These coordinated strikes are part of Ukraine’s broader campaign to dismantle Russia’s military infrastructure and undermine its warfare capabilities.