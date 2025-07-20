Become a member
News Feed

Russia aims to launch 2,000 drones towards Ukraine at once, German general says

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Russia aims to launch 2,000 drones towards Ukraine at once, German general says
Illustrative image: DJI Matrice 300 reconnaissance drones, bought through the 'Army of Drones' program, are seen during test flights in the Kyiv region on Aug. 2, 2022, prior to being sent to the front line. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia aims to be able to launch 2,000 drones towards Ukraine simultaneously, German Major General Christian Freuding said in an interview published on July 19.

The staggering figure described by Freuding, who heads the Ukraine task force at the German Defense Ministry, comes as Russia continues to expand its drone production.

Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service (SZRU) told Politico in June that the Kremlin plans to produce 2 million first-person-view (FPV) drones and 30,000 long-range and decoy drones in 2025, marking a critical expansion of Moscow's drone warfare program.

Between Sept. 13, 2022, and Aug. 30, 2023, Russian forces fired nearly 2,000 Shaheds into Ukraine, according to Airwars, a London-based conflict monitoring organization. That number has surged in 2025 — in June alone, Moscow launched a record 5,337 Shahed-type drones.

Freuding's comments come as Russia has continued to ramp up its Iranian-designed Shahed drone attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, including strikes on Ukraine's far-western regions. On July 9, Russia launched a record 728 Shahed-type drones and decoys across the country.

Article image
Russian drones launched against Ukraine May-2024 — June 2025 (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces warned on July 4 that Russian Shahed drone strikes could escalate to 1,000 per day.

Amid the increased risk of intensified Russian attacks, Freuding told the Bundeswehr podcast Nachgefragt, that Ukraine can indirectly counter anticipated drones attacks by targeting production sites with long-range missiles.

Ukraine regularly strikes military production facilities on Russian territory, but has called upon Western allies to supply more long-range weaponry for added capabilities.

Freuding announced earlier this month that Ukraine will begin receiving hundreds of domestically produced long-range weapon systems by the end of July under a German-financed agreement. The announcement came ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's agreement with NATO to supply additional weapons to Ukraine.

Amid Russia's attacks on Ukrainian cities, Ukraine's military appears to have intensified its own efforts in targeting Russia's capital. Ukraine's military has targeted Moscow for four straight nights, with fires breaking out in Moscow Oblast on July 20 amid the attacks.

As an efforts to counter Russia's increasing drone production, Ukraine has also increased production of its own drones Ukraine's, using them heavily in attacks on various Russian regions as well as on the front line.

Then-Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said at a June 26 press briefing that Kyiv currently has the capacity to produce 4 million drones a year. President Volodymyr Zelensky also said that Kyiv has the capacity 8 million drones annually, but lacks the international financial backing to reach that potential.

Video thumbnail


Drone productionDronesRussiaUkraineWar
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

News Feed
Sunday, July 20
Sunday, July 20
Zelensky unveils new composition of Ukraine's Security Council.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 19 announced the updated composition of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, following the country's latest government reshuffle. While most members remain the same, one notable change is the appointment of Rustem Umerov as the council’s new secretary.

