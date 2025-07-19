Fire, explosions reported near Moscow as Ukraine launches drone attack on Russia's capital

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A fire broke out in Moscow Oblast overnight on July 20 as Ukraine reportedly launched a drone attack targeting the Russian capital, local Telegram channels reported.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that at least 21 Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow since 6 p.m. local time on July 19. Sobyanin added that emergency crews were heading to the scene of the downed drones, without mentioning the extent of the damage caused.

Russian Telegram channels reported, citing resident accounts, that a fire broke out in the city of Zelenograd, a satellite city 37 kilometers (23 miles) northwest of central Moscow.

Videos posted on social media appear to show vehicles burning near a residential building. No information was available on any casualties or the extent of the damage caused.

In a security camera videos shared by Russian Telegram channel Baza, drone debris also appears to strike the top floors of a residential building in Zelenograd.

Temporary restrictions have been imposed at all four Moscow airports amid the ongoing attacks, Rosaviatsiya reported.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify details of the reported attack.

A purported video of a vehicle fire in Moscow Oblast overnight on July 20, amid a Ukrainian drone attack on the region. (SHOT/Telegram)

After months of increased attacks on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, by Russian drones, Ukraine's military appears to have intensified its own efforts in targeting Russia's capital.

The overnight attacks marks the fourth straight night that the Russian capital has come under fire. The region faced a similar attack the night prior as Ukraine's military reportedly launched 13 drones towards Moscow.

Kyiv rarely comments on reports of drone strikes in Russia, though Ukraine regularly launches attacks against military and industrial facilities on Russian territory.

The reported strikes on Moscow come after U.S. President Donald Trump offered the Kremlin 50 days to make a peace deal or face "severe tariffs" from Washington. Before the announcement, Trump reportedly asked President Volodymyr Zelensky during a June phone call if Ukraine was capable of attacking Moscow.

Zelensky allegedly replied that such an attack would be possible if the U.S. supplied the necessary weapons.

After the Financial Times (FT) reported the comments, Trump told the press that Zelensky should not target Moscow and that the U.S. was not planning to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles.



