Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Germany-funded long-range weapons to arrive in Ukraine by late July, general says

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Germany-funded long-range weapons to arrive in Ukraine by late July, general says
German Brigadier General Christian Freuding of the Bundeswehr looks on during a visit by government officials at a military training center used for training Ukrainian military personnel on Feb. 23, 2024, near Klietz, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Ukraine will begin receiving hundreds of domestically produced long-range weapon systems by the end of July under a German-financed agreement, German Major General Christian Freuding told the German ZDF news channel on July 11.

The weapons will be supplied in a "high triple-digit quantity," he said, referring to a deal between Ukraine's Defense Ministry and local arms producers that Berlin agreed to fund in late May.

"We need weapons systems that can reach far into the depth of Russian territory — to hit depots, command centers, airfields and aircraft," Freuding said, adding that Germany is "ready to provide such systems."

The general, who heads the Ukraine task force at the German Defense Ministry, did not specify what kind of long-range systems Germany is financing.

Ukraine is developing a number of long-range capabilities, including ballistic missiles, long-range drones, and drone-missile hybrids to strike deep inside the Russian rear amid dwindling stockpiles of Western long-range weapons.

The Ukrainian military has previously received the Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles from the U.K. and France and ATACMS from the U.S., but Germany has so far refused to supply its own Taurus cruise missiles.

Freuding did not confirm whether Berlin plans to greenlight the supply of Taurus missiles when asked by the reporter.

The general, who spoke from Kyiv, acknowledged that the battlefield situation remains "militarily tense," with Russian forces holding the initiative for "several weeks, if not months," and increased pressure on major Ukrainian cities from the air.

Video thumbnail

The general also said Germany is in ongoing negotiations with the United States over the potential purchase and transfer of one or two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, describing talks as "ongoing for weeks at all levels."

Ukraine has been calling on its partners to enhance its air defence capabilities, as Russia has escalated its large-scale aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities, including those far from the front line.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on May 28 that Berlin would help finance the production and procurement of Ukrainian-made long-range weapons systems.

Merz made the comments during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin, where he also announced support for continuing Starlink satellite operations in Ukraine.

"There will be no restrictions on long-range weapons," Merz said at the time. "Ukraine will be able to fully defend itself and also strike military targets outside the territory of Ukraine."

Merz described the deal as "the beginning of a new form of military-industrial cooperation between our countries."

As leaders attend Ukraine Recovery Conference, rebuilding is distant dream for Ukrainians who need it most
From her window, Elena Demchenko can see the school where she taught for 17 years. Nearly three years have passed since Izium was liberated from Russian occupation, yet the building still lies in ruins. “People still live with damaged roofs, windows, and doors — there are so many old ladies that live alone in their apartments, earn a $50 monthly pension, and have no idea what to do,” according to Demchenko, who lived through Russian occupation. When Ukrainian forces retook Izium in September
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLuca Léry Moffat
Article image
WarUkraineGermanydefense industryDefense MinistryLong-range missilesMissilesBusiness
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, July 12
Saturday, July 12
Show More

Editors' Picks