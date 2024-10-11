Rome to host next Ukraine Recovery Conference on July 10-11, 2025

This audio is created with AI assistance

The next Ukraine Recovery Conference will take place in Rome on July 10-11, 2025, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Oct. 10 after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Rai News reported.

The event will follow previous conferences in London in 2023 and Berlin in 2024 aimed at mobilizing support for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction and recovery efforts.

"Looking at future peace and prosperity also means looking at reconstruction, and I am happy to announce that the 'Ukraine Recovery Conference' will be held in Rome on 10 and 11 July 2025," Meloni said after meeting Zelensky in comments quoted by Rai News.

Zelensky visited Italy as part of his European tour, which included visits to the U.K., France, and the Vatican. He is scheduled to travel to Germany later on Oct. 11 to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz as Kyiv aims to ramp up support for Ukraine and its five-step victory plan.

"Ukraine is not alone; we will be by its side for as long as necessary," Meloni added.

The next year's conference will include government officials from 77 countries, and it will host approximately 1,800 attendees, Italian officials previously said.

Italy also hosted the G7 conference in June, at which the world's wealthiest democracies pledged a $50 billion loan for Ukraine, backed by proceeds from Russian frozen assets.

In February, the World Bank estimated that Ukraine would need $486 billion over a 10-year period to repair the damages wrought by the Russian war.