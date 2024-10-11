Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Italy, Ukraine Recovery Conference, Ukraine, Business, Economy, Reconstruction
Edit post

Rome to host next Ukraine Recovery Conference on July 10-11, 2025

by Martin Fornusek October 11, 2024 2:18 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Italy on Oct. 10, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The next Ukraine Recovery Conference will take place in Rome on July 10-11, 2025, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Oct. 10 after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Rai News reported.

The event will follow previous conferences in London in 2023 and Berlin in 2024 aimed at mobilizing support for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction and recovery efforts.

"Looking at future peace and prosperity also means looking at reconstruction, and I am happy to announce that the 'Ukraine Recovery Conference' will be held in Rome on 10 and 11 July 2025," Meloni said after meeting Zelensky in comments quoted by Rai News.

Zelensky visited Italy as part of his European tour, which included visits to the U.K., France, and the Vatican. He is scheduled to travel to Germany later on Oct. 11 to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz as Kyiv aims to ramp up support for Ukraine and its five-step victory plan.

"Ukraine is not alone; we will be by its side for as long as necessary," Meloni added.

The next year's conference will include government officials from 77 countries, and it will host approximately 1,800 attendees, Italian officials previously said.

Italy also hosted the G7 conference in June, at which the world's wealthiest democracies pledged a $50 billion loan for Ukraine, backed by proceeds from Russian frozen assets.

In February, the World Bank estimated that Ukraine would need $486 billion over a 10-year period to repair the damages wrought by the Russian war.

‘Game changer:’ EBRD on largest investment since start of war into newly merged Ukrainian telecoms company
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corporation on Oct. 10 said they would provide $435 million to finance a recently merged Ukrainian telecoms company. The funding is part of a deal — led by French billionaire Xavier Niel — that represents the largest…
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:48 AM

Russia expands visa-free entry for Georgian citizens.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a presidential decree on Oct. 10 expanding visa-free entry for Georgian citizens who are working or studying in Russia, as Moscow continues to cozy relations with Tbilisi amid concerns over the country's democratic backsliding.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.