Zelensky presents victory plan to Italian PM Meloni

by Sonya Bandouil October 11, 2024 4:39 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on October 10, in Italy. (Zelensky via Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine's victory plan to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Italy.

The two leaders had a productive discussion focused on strengthening Ukraine's position and fostering close diplomatic relations with its partners.

"I especially want to thank you for the security assistance provided to our country - first of all, air defense systems that save lives in our cities and villages,” Zelensky said via Telegram.

He also mentioned that they discussed preparing a new security package.

Zelensky also presented Ukraine's victory plan to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the former's visit to London on Oct. 10.

Additionally, he introduced his five-point plan to U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House during his trip to the U.S. in late September. He also discussed it with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, as well as members of Congress.

"The victory plan aims to create the right conditions for a just end to the war. It is a bridge to the second peace summit. Ukraine can negotiate only from a strong position," Zelensky said.

Zelensky meets Starmer during visit to UK
Zelensky’s visit will include talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and is part of a broader European tour, which began on Oct. 9 with a visit to Croatia.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Sonya Bandouil
Sonya Bandouil
News Feed

1:48 AM

Russia expands visa-free entry for Georgian citizens.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a presidential decree on Oct. 10 expanding visa-free entry for Georgian citizens who are working or studying in Russia, as Moscow continues to cozy relations with Tbilisi amid concerns over the country's democratic backsliding.
3:26 PM

EBRD, IFC to provide $435 million to new Ukrainian telecom company.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) provided $435 million long-term debt for Datagroup-Volia-Lifecell, a recently merged Ukrainian telecom company, to improve telecoms service quality, the EBRD said on Oct. 10.
MORE NEWS

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.