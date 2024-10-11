Zelensky presents victory plan to Italian PM Meloni

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine's victory plan to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Italy.

The two leaders had a productive discussion focused on strengthening Ukraine's position and fostering close diplomatic relations with its partners.

"I especially want to thank you for the security assistance provided to our country - first of all, air defense systems that save lives in our cities and villages,” Zelensky said via Telegram.

He also mentioned that they discussed preparing a new security package.

Zelensky also presented Ukraine's victory plan to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the former's visit to London on Oct. 10.

Additionally, he introduced his five-point plan to U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House during his trip to the U.S. in late September. He also discussed it with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, as well as members of Congress.

"The victory plan aims to create the right conditions for a just end to the war. It is a bridge to the second peace summit. Ukraine can negotiate only from a strong position," Zelensky said.