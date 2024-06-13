Italy to host 2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy is prepared to host and organize the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in 2025, according to the website of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



"The Italian government is firmly determined to support the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine,” Tajani said at the annual Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which this year was held in Berlin.



At the conference in Berlin, Italy committed 140 million euros ($150 million) for infrastructure recovery and an additional military aid package, primarily consisting of air defense systems. Tajani also mentioned that Italy and Ukraine would sign a cooperation memorandum on June 11.



According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Italy has committed a total of 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine as of April 2024.



The 2025 conference will include government officials from 77 countries, and it will host approximately 1,800 attendees.



500 companies will be invited, comprising 150 from Germany, 150 from Ukraine, and 200 from other participating countries.