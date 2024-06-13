Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Italy to host 2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference

by Sonya Bandouil June 13, 2024 6:18 AM 1 min read
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani holds a press conference during the two-day XVI Conference of Ambassadors of Italy at Farnesina palace, on Dec. 19, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy is prepared to host and organize the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in 2025, according to the website of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Italian government is firmly determined to support the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine,” Tajani said at the annual Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which this year was held in Berlin.

At the conference in Berlin, Italy committed 140 million euros ($150 million) for infrastructure recovery and an additional military aid package, primarily consisting of air defense systems. Tajani also mentioned that Italy and Ukraine would sign a cooperation memorandum on June 11.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Italy has committed a total of 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine as of April 2024.

The 2025 conference will include government officials from 77 countries, and it will host approximately 1,800 attendees.

500 companies will be invited, comprising 150 from Germany, 150 from Ukraine, and 200 from other participating countries.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
