Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Romania, Patriot air defense system, Ukraine, War, Western aid
Edit post

Romania to send Patriot defense system to Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova June 20, 2024 3:04 PM 2 min read
Patriot air defense launchers at a German military base in Sanitz on June 11, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Romania will transfer a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, the country's Supreme Council of National Defense announced on June 20.

The move came as Kyiv has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defenses as Russia intensifies its strikes against Ukrainian population centers and infrastructure.

The Council members decided to donate the Patriot system to Kyiv in coordination with partners in view of the "deteriorating security situation" in Ukraine due to Moscow's constant attacks, the statement read.

"(As well as) the regional consequences of this situation, including for Romania's security," the Council said.

Russian drone fragments and debris have been found on Romanian territory on numerous occasions after Moscow's attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River, prompting Romania to install anti-drone systems, bunkers, and other security measures in the area.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine must not compromise Romania's air defense.

Bucharest signed a deal in 2017 to obtain Patriot systems but so far only has one that is operational. Iohannis said any discussions would concern a system that was in an advanced stage of becoming operational.

Ukraine operates at least three Patriot systems provided by the U.S., the Netherlands, and Germany, with Berlin recently pledging to deliver a fourth one. Ukraine needs at least seven such systems, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin on June 11.

The U.S. government is planning to suspend all open orders for Patriot air defense interceptor missiles until Ukraine receives enough to defend itself from Russian attacks, the Financial Times reported on June 20, citing unnamed sources.

Patriot missiles intended for Switzerland to go to Ukraine, Swiss outlet reports
According to Blick, Bern has an order totalling $340 million with Washington for the PAC-3 variant of the missile.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:04 PM

Romania to send Patriot defense system to Ukraine.

Romania's Supreme Council of National Defense members decided to donate the Patriot system to Kyiv in view of the "deteriorating security situation" in Ukraine amid Russia's intensified attacks, the statement read.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:01 AM
Video

The birth of Ukraine's life-saving robots

Because of drones, every movement is observable and dangerous for combat medics. But Ukraine has a new technology ready to counter this problem: Land drones that evacuate the wounded.
12:22 AM  (Updated: )

Source: Investigators preparing to charge anti-corruption activist Shabunin.

Shabunin, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and has served since then, denied the accusations and said the cases were fabricated. He believes the cases to be a political vendetta against him by the President's Office, including President Volodymyr Zelensky's deputy chief of staff Oleh Tatarov.
1:35 AM

CNN: Allies debating what commitment to give Ukraine on NATO membership.

The United States and allies are debating what to commit to Ukraine's NATO membership at the upcoming 75th anniversary summit in Washington, CNN reported on June 19. U.S. officials are reportedly facing criticism from European countries for not willing to go as far as countries closer to Russia would prefer.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.