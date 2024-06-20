FT: US to redirect Patriot air defense orders for other countries to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington is planning to suspend all open orders for Patriot air defense systems and interceptor missiles until Ukraine receives enough to defend itself from Russian attacks, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 20, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The reports came after President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. had acquired commitments from five countries to supply Patriot batteries and other air defense systems to Kyiv.

"We let it be known to those countries that are expecting from us air defense systems in the future that they’re going to have to wait," Biden said at after signing a 10-year security deal with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 summit in Italy on June 13.

"Everything we have is going to go to Ukraine until their needs are met. And then we will make good on the commitments we made to other countries."

Kyiv received its first Patriot battery from the U.S. in the first half of 2023, and since then, the U.S.' most advanced anti-air system has proved crucial in Ukraine's defense of its sky.

The U.S. is expected to announce on the redirection of Patriot air defense orders on June 20, three unnamed people told the FT. The statement will cement Biden's commitment to Kyiv and ensure that Ukraine receives the systems it needs to protect the country, the sources said.

Kyiv has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defenses as Russia intensifies its strikes against Ukrainian population centers and infrastructure. U.S.-made Patriot systems are highly effective at intercepting Russia's ballistic and cruise missiles.

Poland, Romania, and Germany are among the European countries with open orders for Patriot systems yet to be supplied, and Spain has orders for Patriot launchers, the FT wrote.

American missiles for the Patriots manufactured for Switzerland are to be delivered to Ukraine despite contractual obligations, the Swiss outlet Blick reported, citing undisclosed sources.

On June 13, the U.S. denied reports that the U.S. is planning to deliver another Patriot battery to Ukraine.