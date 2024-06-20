Skip to content
FT: US to redirect Patriot air defense orders for other countries to Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova June 20, 2024 2:28 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. MIM-104 Patriot short-range anti-aircraft missile systems for defense against aircraft, cruise missiles, and medium-range tactical ballistic missiles photographed on July 24, 2022, at Rzeszow Airport, Poland. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Washington is planning to suspend all open orders for Patriot air defense systems and interceptor missiles until Ukraine receives enough to defend itself from Russian attacks, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 20, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The reports came after President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. had acquired commitments from five countries to supply Patriot batteries and other air defense systems to Kyiv.

"We let it be known to those countries that are expecting from us air defense systems in the future that they’re going to have to wait," Biden said at after signing a 10-year security deal with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 summit in Italy on June 13.

"Everything we have is going to go to Ukraine until their needs are met.  And then we will make good on the commitments we made to other countries."

Kyiv received its first Patriot battery from the U.S. in the first half of 2023, and since then, the U.S.' most advanced anti-air system has proved crucial in Ukraine's defense of its sky.

The U.S. is expected to announce on the redirection of Patriot air defense orders on June 20, three unnamed people told the FT. The statement will cement Biden's commitment to Kyiv and ensure that Ukraine receives the systems it needs to protect the country, the sources said.

Kyiv has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defenses as Russia intensifies its strikes against Ukrainian population centers and infrastructure. U.S.-made Patriot systems are highly effective at intercepting Russia's ballistic and cruise missiles.

Poland, Romania, and Germany are among the European countries with open orders for Patriot systems yet to be supplied, and Spain has orders for Patriot launchers, the FT wrote.

American missiles for the Patriots manufactured for Switzerland are to be delivered to Ukraine despite contractual obligations, the Swiss outlet Blick reported, citing undisclosed sources.

On June 13, the U.S. denied reports that the U.S. is planning to deliver another Patriot battery to Ukraine.

Zelensky inspects Patriot battery pledged to Ukraine during Germany visit
President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 11 visited the 21st Surface-to-Air Missile Group in Sanitz, Germany, and met Ukrainian soldiers trained to operate Patriot air defense systems.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

The birth of Ukraine's life-saving robots

Because of drones, every movement is observable and dangerous for combat medics. But Ukraine has a new technology ready to counter this problem: Land drones that evacuate the wounded.
Source: Investigators preparing to charge anti-corruption activist Shabunin.

Shabunin, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and has served since then, denied the accusations and said the cases were fabricated. He believes the cases to be a political vendetta against him by the President's Office, including President Volodymyr Zelensky's deputy chief of staff Oleh Tatarov.
CNN: Allies debating what commitment to give Ukraine on NATO membership.

The United States and allies are debating what to commit to Ukraine's NATO membership at the upcoming 75th anniversary summit in Washington, CNN reported on June 19. U.S. officials are reportedly facing criticism from European countries for not willing to go as far as countries closer to Russia would prefer.
